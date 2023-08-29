Eaton dominant from the start; cruises to 49-7 win over Richmond

Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Eaton’s defense kept Richmond in check all night in claiming a 49-7 win over the Red Devils on Thursday, Aug. 24. Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald

EATON — Eaton improved to 2-0 on the season with a dominating performance against visiting Richmond (Ind.) Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Eagles scored on their first five possessions and rolled to a 49-7 win against a team Eaton isn’t familiar seeing in the gridiron.

“Physical athletic team. Great size. So, to get off to that fast start, just couldn’t have started any better really,” Eaton coach Brad Davis said. “Just fortunate. Took advantage of some opportunities there. Two plays, two touchdowns. You can’t get a better start than that. Took a little bit out of their sails and fortunately for us, our guys kind of continued and never gave the momentum up. So huge start for us.”

Eaton scored on three of its first four offensive plays to open a 21-0 lead with 4:18 left in the first quarter.

“We were a little unsure what we were going to get. You don’t know what you’re going to get when you’re facing a new opponent,” Davis said. “So we wanted to start fast. Nobody expects to quite start quite that fast but super happy for the guys.”

Senior quarterback Chris Atkins completed 9-of-9 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran twice for nine yards and another score.

After the Eagle defense forced a Richmond punt, the offense went to work.

Atkins connected with Conner Bach for a 79-yard TD pass on the first play of the game.

Richmond’s next possession ended with a bad snap on a punt giving Eaton the ball on the Red Devils 6-yard line.

One play later, Atkins was in the end zone for Eaton’s second touchdown on as many plays and a 14-0 lead.

Eaton’s defense rose to the occasion once again on Richmond’s next possession forcing another punt.

It took Eaton two plays to score from 42-yards out as Atkins and Bach hooked up for a 32-yard passing play to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead.

Eaton regained possession with just over two minutes left in the first quarter at the Richmond 36. Eight plays later, Brycen Simpson scored from 4-yards out to push the lead to 28-0 with 9:56 left in the second quarter.

A fifth straight Red Devil punt led to another Eaton score.

The Eagles marched 63 yards in nine plays to make it a 35-0 game on an 11-yard TD pass from Atkins to Brayden Deem.

Eaton got the ball back for a sixth time in the first half but took a knee on back-to-back plays to end the half.

The Eagles started the third quarter much like the first scoring on just their second play with Cordis Berard rumbling 32-yards for a touchdown.

Richmond scored on the final play of the third quarter on a 69-yard TD run against Eaton’s junior varsity defense.

Caleb Cole ended the scoring for Eaton with a 12-yard TD run with 4 minutes left in the game.

Eaton will host Talawanda Friday, Sept. 1. It will be future Eaton Night.

