Late TD lifts Trail to 28-21 win over TCN

NEW PARIS — After letting a 13-point second half lead slip away, National Trail rallied to knock off visiting Tri-County North 28-21 with a touchdown in the final minute of a Western Ohio Athletic Conference football game on Friday, Aug. 25 at National Trail.

The Blazers led 20-7 early in the third quarter only to see the Panthers rally to take a 21-20 lead with 3:52 left in the game.

Trail drove inside the North 10-yard line but was pushed back due to a penalty. Facing a fourth down, quarterback Jamison Watts connected with Joey Roberts for a 13-yard touchdown with 1:15 left in the game to put the Blazers up 26-21. Watts ran in the two-point conversion for the final margin.

Trail got on the board first with a 48-yard TD run by Jody Wintrow in the first quarter.

North took the lead on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Franklin Filbrun to Garrett Hutchinson. After Garner Parlett’s successful point after, North led 7-6.

Watts put the Blazers back in front 12-7 when he returned a fumble 75-yard for a score in the second quarter.

Watts extended the Blazers lead to 20-7 with a 62-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

From there, North began its comeback.

Colten Vanwinkle scored on a 13-yard run with 2:20 left in the third, before giving his team the lead with a 15-yard TD run with 3:52 left in the game.

Trail, now 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the WOAC, is scheduled to host Preble Shawnee on Friday, Sept. 1.

North (0-2-, 0-1) will host Dayton Christian in a non-league game on Friday.

