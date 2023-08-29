T’bolts defense preserves win vs. La Salle

Santana Keys takes a handoff on an end around to gain 13 yards for a first down early in the first quarter. Photos Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald D.J. Williams races down field on a 50 yard pass reception to the Lancers’ 12 yard line. A late hit out of bounds moved the ball to the six to give Northmont a first and goal. Dorian Brew prepares to catch a pass along the left sideline for a six yard touchdown that tied the score 14-14 with 9:19 left in the first half. Deuce Cortner rolls out as La Salle 275 pound defensive tackle Sincere Morrison gives pursuit.

By Ron Nunnari

CLAYTON — Northmont held an 11 point lead entering the fourth quarter Friday against La Salle, then had to withstand a last minute drive by the Lancers to preserve a 35-31 victory.

Northmont quarterback Deuce Cortner completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 329 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

The Thunderbolts’ big play offense generated passing touchdowns of 70 yards, six yards, 97 yards, and 28 yards to give Northmont a 28-21 halftime lead.

A 26 yard field goal by La Salle’s Jack Schroer cut Northmont’s lead to 28-24 with 7:46 left in the third quarter.

With 1:49 left in the third stanza, Lancers’ running back Tyrone Brown got leveled on a devastating hit by linebacker Gavin Milby. The ball came loose and inside linebacker Djaun Sales scooped up the pigskin and raced 45 yards for the touchdown to put Northmont up 35-21.

With 2:35 remaining in the game Northmont faced a fourth down and 20 at its 30 yard line. The Lancers defense broke into the backfield and Milby was forced to get off the punt quickly.

The forced quick kick went straight up in the air. Milby downed his own punt at the Northmont 49 to set up the Lancers final assault on the Northmont goal line.

Facing a fourth down and 14 from their own 47 with 1:14 left, Lancers quarterback Patrick McLaughlin fired a pass to Kyle Reynolds for a first down at Northmont’s 25. On second and ten Max Welter caught a McLaughlin pass to give La Salle a first and goal at the ten with 53 seconds remaining.

Northmont’s defense kept the Lancers out of the end zone on four pass plays to preserve the 35-31 win.

“The defense is just playing great and doing such a great job,” said Northmont coach Tony Broering. “La Salle got a couple of lucky breaks, but they are really good. That’s a good football team. They are bigger and stronger, and they had us. We are fast and we made some big plays with our speed, but they are just so big and strong. They gave us some problems.”

La Salle scored first. Brady O’Connor intercepted a pass and returned the ball 29 yards to give the Lancers a first down at the Northmont 19. Three plays later McLaughlin fired a 13 yard touchdown pass to Donivan Stinson. Schroer’s kick made it 7-0 at the 5:48 mark in the first quarter.

Northmont answered quickly when Cortner got chased out of the pocket and fired a pass to D.J. Williams for a 70 yard TD. Jon Warren’s kick tied the game with 5:22 left in the opening period.

The Lancers took a 14-7 lead when McLaughlin fired a 38 yard slant pass to Reynolds with 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts answered with a quick five play drive capped by a six yard touchdown pass from Cortner to Dorian Brew with 9:19 left in the half to knot the score at 14-all.

La Salle 6-foot-5 wide receiver Max Welter got wide open down the left sideline and McLaughlin found him for a 42 yard pass completion for a first and goal at the ten. Two plays later McLaughlin hit tight end Hunter Ogdan in the end zone with a TD pass to put the Lancers on top 21-14 with 7:32 left in the half.

With 3:29 remaining in the second quarter Cortner threw a pass to Brew along the right sideline. A La Salle defender tried to pick off the pass and missed by inches. Brew caught the pass, turned around and raced 97 yards to paydirt. Warren’s kick tied the game 21-21.

La Salle couldn’t sustain a drive on its next possession and was forced to punt. Brady Lupton made a fair catch at the 50. On third and four Cortner hit Brew for a 26 yard completion for a first down. On the next play Cortner hit D.J. Williams with a 28 yard touchdown pass to put Northmont on top 28-21 at halftime.

As exciting as the first half was with plenty of scoring, the second half became more of a defensive battle. A 26 yard field goal by Jack Schroer pulled the Lancers to within four, 28-24, with 7:46 left in the third quarter.

Djuan Sales scored on a 45 yard fumble return to put Northmont up 35-24 with 1:49 left in the third quarter.

La Salle made it a four point game when Reynolds caught a 29 yard pass from McLaughlin with 6:36 remaining. The Thunderbolts then had to hold off a last minute drive by the Lancers to walk away with the victory.

“Our defense played great, and our offense had some big plays by Deuce and the guys,” Broering add. “Brew had a couple of touchdowns and Williams had a pair, so we have big play capability – quick-strike stuff. The offense did what they needed to do and then at the end there, I mean that was crazy. One of the craziest endings ever.”

D.J. Williams caught six passes for 171 yards and two TDs. Dorian Brew had four receptions for 107 yards and two TDs.

Friday night the Thunderbolts will finish the non-conference portion of their schedule when they face Dunbar at Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. Calilien Grant had 20 carries for 55 yards.

Leading the defense was Djaun Sales with 10 tackles, seven solo. Terrence Harrell had 10 tackles, two solo. Gavin Milby had eight tackles, five solo.

