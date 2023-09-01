Lady Devils shut out Milton-Union

Maddie Tarkany tries to cut off a pass by Milton-Union’s Madison Gustin. Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The Lady Devils varsity soccer team Tuesday night scored a 1-0 non-conference victory over Milton-Union.

Molly Luebke scored the only goal of the evening on penalty kick with 29:26 left in the first half. Brookville’s defense stepped up to shut out Milton-Union in both halves.

Goalkeeper Sara Carr made six saves to hold the Lady Bulldogs scoreless.

“Milton Union is a quality program that has always been a great game for us,” said Brookville coach Robert Hope. “It was nice to see several of our players step up to fill some positions of injured seniors. This marks the 3rd shutout for Sara Carr that was backed up by relentless 2nd half defending by our 10 field players. We finish the month of August with our 7th game of the season on Thursday versus Eaton, our first SWBL conference match of 2023.”

Luebke took four shots on goal while Addison Hern and Grace Taylor took two each and Maddie Tarkany and Jenna Wissinger took one shot.

With the victory Brookville improved to 4-1-1 while Milton-Union fell to 2-2-0.

Monday the Lady Devils battled Dayton Christian to a 0-0 tie. Despite taking 11 shots on goal Brookville could not find the back of the net. Carr made three saves in goal.