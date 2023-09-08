BBL to host a bird walk

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Branch Library will host a Bird Walk on Friday, Sept. 15, 9:30-11 a.m.

The walk will begin at the library which is located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville. This event will be primarily for beginner birdwatchers. Limited supplies will be available, so participants may bring own binoculars. Attendees may also want to bring their phones or cameras to take photos.

The program begins with some birdwatching basic tips and tricks, then participants will walk around the library property and through the school’s outdoor classroom to see what birds they might be able to find. This event is geared towards adult patrons.

“We are hoping to bring awareness to the area birds that we have around and also to the school’s outdoor classroom, which is open for the public to use. One bird in particular that we can hope to see is the purple martin before they migrate down to Brazil, Boliva or Peru for the winter,” explained Damian Kristof, Branch Manager.

“There is an active purple martin nesting site at the classroom and they very much rely on humans to survive as the invasive European starling has taken over most of their natural nesting sites. Hopefully this turns into a regular meetup after the spring migration,” he said.

Register in advance online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, by calling 937-463-2665, or at the library.

For more information on this event or other library programs, visit the Brookville Branch Library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.