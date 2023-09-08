Blue Devils soccer wins two straight

Junior Matthew Holland applies defensive pressure to Shawnee senior Henry Elliott. Lisa Byrne | Register-Herald

EATON — Brookville’s boys varsity soccer team posted a 4-1 victory Aug. 31 at Eaton.

Senior Braden Chambers led the Blue Devils with two goals while senior Owen Sucher and junior Roman Whorton added one each. Junior Aden Metcalf had two assists and sophomore Evan Pentecost had one.

The Blue Devils took 25 shots on goal.

The Eagles loan goal was scored by sophomore Jon Hewitt. Eaton took nine shots, six on goal.

Brookville goalkeeper Ayden Cowens made five saves with one goal allowed.

Eaton goalkeeper junior Connor Fitch allowed four goals while making 21 saves.

With the victory Brookville improved to 2-0-3 and 1-0-0 in Southwestern Buckeye League play while Eaton fell to 2-2-0 and 1-1-0.

Tuesday the Blue Devils posted a 2-0 non-league victory at home over Springfield Shawnee. Juniors Dominic King and Roman Whorton netted one goal each and sophomore Branson King had an assist.

Cowens made one save to help keep Shawnee off the scoreboard. Brookville improve to 3-0-3 overall while Shawnee fell to 0-3-2.