Lady Bolts varsity golf team defeats C-J

CLAYTON — Tuesday the Northmont girls varsity golf team had a record breaking night at Meadowbrook as the Lady Bolts defeated Chaminade-Julienne 184-237.

The combined team score of 184 was the lowest in recent memory with three players posting personal best scores.

Sophomore Megan Fosburg led the way and shot a personal low 42 which included an amazing eagle on the par four, 5th hole when her second shot from 129 yards rolled in the cup.

Senior Emma Thayer tied her lowest score ever by carding a steady 43. Senior Leila Boyce finished her round with a birdie and shot a personal best 47.

Not to be outdone, Sophomore Sydney Schmaltz had her best round yet shooting a stellar 52.

At the Beavercreek Invitational on Wednesday the Lady Bolts placed 6th out of 11 teams with a 415. Northmont narrowly beat both Miamisburg (420) and the Centerville black team to earn 6th place.

Host Beavercreek placed second with 378.