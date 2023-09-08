T’bolts boys golf places 4th at invitational

BEAVERCREEK — Northmont’s boys golf team shot a 345 Tuesday to place 4th out of eight teams at the Beavercreek Invitational at Beavercreek Golf Club.

J.J. Morgan carded an 83 to lead the Thunderbolts followed by Ben Dawson wit 85, Eli Siehl 88, and Hayden Davis 89.

Wednesday the Thunderbolts split a tri-match at Miami Shores defeating West Carrollton (280) but coming up ten strokes behind Troy, 156-166.

J.J. Morgan Ben Dawson finished as co-medalists, each shooting 38. Jack Siehl had a 44. Everyone else shot a 46.