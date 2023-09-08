This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, Sept. 11

Magnet Magic, 6-7 p.m.

Kids ages 6 to 12 can find out why magnets are so fascinating by playing with these marvelous metals and learning a bit about how they work at this free library program. Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Join Miss Amanda for games, songs, stories and more that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Gaming, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9 to 12-years old who love gaming with friends will have a great time at this library event, conveniently scheduled right after school. Registration is not required.

All Ages Chess Club, 6:30-8 p.m.

If you enjoy chess or want to learn the game, come spend an evening playing, learning, testing and improving chess moves with other players of varying skill levels. All ages and levels are welcome. Feel free to bring your own board or play on the sets provided. Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Homeschool Club, noon.-1:30 p.m.

Homeschooled children ages 6 – 12 should pack a bagged lunch and bring it to the library. They’ll eat and after that, will participate in a set of fun and educational activities with Miss Amanda. There’s a different theme each month, including science, math, social studies, creative writing, art and more. Kids can meet up with other homeschool friends and/or make new ones. Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Teen DIY: Cell Phone Lanyards, 3:30-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 can make their own lanyard to attach to their cell phone. Spark your creativity. All materials will be provided. Registration is not required.

Friday, Sept. 15

Brookville Branch Bird Walk, 9:30-11 a.m.

For beginner birdwatchers in particular, join us as we learn some birdwatching tips and tricks, then accompany us as we walk around the library property and through the school’s outdoor classroom to see what birds we might be able to find. This event is geared towards our adult patrons. Limited supplies will be available, so if you’d like to bring your own binoculars please feel free to do so. Attendees may also want to bring their phones or cameras to take photos. Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Adult DIY: Washer Necklaces, 10-11 a.m.

Craft a necklace from a metal washer, beads, and more. All materials will be provided. Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.