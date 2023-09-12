Clayton approves referendum for ballot

By Ron Nunnari

CLAYTON — After residents obtained a sufficient number of valid signatures to place a referendum on the ballot opposing the proposed development of the Salem Springs subdivision along Phillipsburg-Union and Haber roads, Clayton city council placed an ordinance on its Sept. 7 agenda that could repeal the ordinance for the 42.99 acre residential subdivision.

Vice Mayor Tim Gorman made a motion to repeal the ordinance.

“We must remember that we do have in November, a tax levy on the ballot and it has been the history in this area that levies don’t get runaway approval,” Gorman said. “They don’t get approved by thousands of people and at this point in time with this referendum, we have a thousand people that are upset at the city right now. So, if we can get rid of the ordinance I think it would help the tax levy in November.”

Councilman Ken Henning seconded Gorman’s motion to repeal the ordinance. Council voted 4-3 not to repeal the ordinance. Gorman, Henning, and Tina Kelly voted to repeal the ordinance.

Mayor Mike Stevens and Council members Dennis Lieberman, Greg Merkle and Brendan Bachman voted against the repeal.

If council voted to repeal the ordinance, a referendum opposing the development would not be needed.

Council then voted 4-3 to adopt an ordinance to place the referendum issue on the March, 19 2024 primary ballot for voters to decide upon. A “yes” vote would approve the planning commission’s recommendation to approve the subdivision.

A “no” vote by residents would repeal the proposal and would stop the development. A “yes” vote would mean residents are in favor of the development.

In other business, council passed a resolution 5-2 to accept a bid from Restored 14 Roofing & Siding, LLC for a flat roof, siding, and skylight replacement at a cost of $195,550 at Meadowbrook at Clayton. Henning and Kelly voted against the resolution.

The city has $116,675 in American Rescue Plan funds that were allocated for the project. The remaining $78,875 would be taken from the city’s 2024 capital budget.

Council passed a resolution to approve a Phase I Project Management and Financing Agreement with the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District for the State Route 49 project not to exceed $35,000.

At the last council meeting a discussion was held about the possibility of partnering with Clay Township to perform work in the Joint Economic Development District along 49 to run a water line to Pleasant Plain Road.

The Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District is willing to manage the initial studies and broker the job.

Also approved was a contract of $63,548 with John R. Jurgensen Company to pave portions of Montgomery County Line Road, a 5-year lease with Enterprise Fleet Management of three heavy duty trucks for use by the street department at a total cost of $502,000 and a contract with American Rock Salt Co., LLC for the purchase of salt for snow and ice removal at a cost of $91.12 per ton.

The lease agreement with Enterprise would enable the city to get three heavy duty trucks for the price of one if the city had decided to purchase instead of lease.

