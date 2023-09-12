PC Auditor releases August report

EATON — Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright has released her monthly financial report for August.

According to Wright, during the month of August, the county’s General Fund receipts totaled $2,113,774.12. Sales tax revenue for August totaled $662,676.65 from June sales; local taxation came in at $49,169.72; charges for services were at $240,398.31, interest at $148,876.68, and fines and forfeitures at $2,254.10.

Wright reported the next quarterly casino tax will come in October 2023.

The 1-mill conveyance receipts totaled $16,138.80 and there were no expenditures for the month.

Expenditures

August General Fund disbursements totaled $1,000,059.93, according to the report, which noted salaries, Public Employee Retirement System and Medicare disbursements for August were $654,244.74.

Total expenditures included: supplies, $36,734.37; health insurance, $108,620; contract services, $182,787.83; utilities, $12,717.43, and training/travel, advertising/printing and other expenses, $34,425.97.

Year-to-date

According to Wright, the General Fund began 2023 with a cash balance of $9,137,957.30 and ended the month of August with $14,618,089.59.

General Fund receipts for August 2023 increased by $122,480.90 over 2022. Sales tax decreased $24,734.23, charges for services increased by $4,133.25 and interest increased $108,240.58.

Expenditures for August 2023 were less than 2022 by $661,322.99, according to the report. Supplies decreased by $2,565.58, contracted services decreased by $661,026.97, other expenses increased by $26,084.55 and equipment costs increased by $160.43.