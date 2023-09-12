Pork Festival returns this weekend

The pig races are always a highlight of the Preble County Pork Festival, and will once again entertain the crowds this weekend.

EATON —The 52nd Preble County Pork Festival will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, promising food, fun, hundreds of craft vendors, and educational exhibits at Preble County Fairgrounds.

One of the largest festivals in the area, the Pork Festival opens at 6:30 a.m., with breakfast both mornings and vendors and exhibits opening at 8 a.m.

The Pork Festival Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the intersection of Barron and Decatur Streets and ends in front of the grandstands at the fairgrounds.

This year, entertainment at the festival will include several free musical performances in the grandstands and entertainment tent on Saturday and Sunday, including Zach Neil on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the entertainment tent; and Tyler Michael Walton & Mayflower Satchel on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the grandstands. On Sunday, Zach Neil will appear at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the entertainment tent.

Turn it Up will appear on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the grandstands, with $10-$15 admission.

Classic Seger will appear on Saturday evening, at 7 p.m., with $10-$15 admission.

On Sunday, Shannon Clarke and the Sugar will play at noon, Amanda Kate Ferris will play at 1:30 p.m. and Linda Rondstadt Experience will appear at 3:30 p.m., in the grandstands with $10-$15 admission.

Also returning for 2023, a Friday Night Launch is being held as a standalone opener for the Pork Festival, Friday, Sept. 15. An aerial event and concert are set to kick-off the weekend festivities as part of a ticketed, evening event which begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. There will be a $10 entry fee. Spectators will get to watch the aerial event, as well as two concerts — Eagles tribute band, The Victims of Love and Boston tribute band, More Than a Feeling.

Infield food trucks and a beer garden will be open Friday night for meal and drink options.

Lots more fun and entertainment will fill both days of the festival. For the full schedule, visit www.porkfestival.org, or check out the special Pork Festival preview section inserted in this edition of The Register-Herald.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.