Preble County Development Partnership seeks input on housing needs

EATON — The Preble County Development Partnership (PCDP) has initiated a countywide housing study to address the shrinking supply of available housing units at all price points.

“Housing availability and costs are two of the most important factors in determining quality of life.” a PCDP press release noted. “Companies take these factors into account when moving into or expanding within a region. A lack of available housing options can lead to a lack of available workers, limiting economic growth.”

“Our schools need students, our shops need customers, our businesses need employees, and those employees need housing,” Justin Sommer, Director for Economic Development at the Preble County Development Partnership said. “Housing impacts everything from retail investment to school funding to manufacturing growth.”

The Preble County Comprehensive Land Use Plan, adopted in December 2000, projected population growth in the county of over 53,000 residents, according to Sommer. However, the county has actually lost over 3 percent of its population with under 41,000 residents according to the 2020 Census.

PCDP encourages community members to provide input on the housing needs of the county by completing a short survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TGPRPV9 . The results of the survey will be included in the final housing report compiled by the Montrose Group. The report will be used by PCDP to engage with housing developers about current and future growth opportunities.

“I believe development is about people, not projects,” Sommer said. “We want new development to complement our quality of life and enhance our communities. Input from our community is critical to our success.”

The Preble County Development Partnership (PCDP) was formed to address important growth and development issues and to assist in the creation of jobs and opportunity for everyone in Preble County now and in the future. The PCDP mission is “to advance, encourage, and promote the industrial, commercial and civic development of Preble County.” The PCDP is dedicated to making sure that all local economic growth promotes the quality of life and opportunities for Preble County’s communities.