This week at the Brookville Branch Library

Monday, Sept. 18

Rubber Duck Regatta, 6-7 p.m.

Who doesn’t like rubber ducks? Kids ages 6-12 can come to the library and color their very own rubber ducky, show it off in our fashion show, and play some duck-themed games. Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665, or at the library.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Cornhole, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9-12 years old will have fun challenging their friends to a game of cornhole. Registration is not required.

Plant Swap and Seed Harvesting, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Plant enthusiasts are invited to bring plants, cuttings and/or seeds to swap with others, socialize with fellow plant lovers, then grab some new plants or seeds to take home. There’ll also be a seed harvesting station with supplies for anyone that would like to donate to the branch’s seed library. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs, and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Teen Advisory Board, 3-4 p.m.

Teens in grades 7-12 can apply to be on the library’s Teen Advisory Board where they can not only fulfill school community service requirements, but can also be an integral part of the community utilizing teamwork, leadership, and empowerment! These teens can get a say in what happens at the library and complete community service projects!

A completed application is required for attendance and may be picked up at the library. Email Ally Doerman-Bays, [email protected], with any questions.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Rainbow Alliance, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 are welcome to come to a safe space for those who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or meet an ally and discuss LGBTQIA+ history, current events, and pop culture. Registration is not required.

The Brookville Branch Library is located at 120 Blue Pride Drive in Brookville.