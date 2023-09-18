Free food distribution in Brookville

With God’s Grace will distribute free food to area residents on Friday, Sept. 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Brookville. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The With God’s Grace mobile food pantry will distribute free food to area residents on Friday, Sept. 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church parking lot at 963 Salem Street, in Brookville.

The food is available to anyone.

In order to receive food, individuals must present an I.D.

With God’s Grace provides free food to families and individuals through its mobile food pantry and its year-round free grocery store.

The free store, located at 5505 North Dixie Drive, in Northridge, is open to residents living in Montgomery, Preble and Greene counties.

According to the With God’s Grace website, appointments are required for the free store.

“When you come to your appointment, please bring a photo ID for all adult members in the family,’ the website states.

“All adults must be present the first time if not married. A birth certificate for all minors, and a piece of mail with your current address from the last 30 days is also required,” the website continues.

To make an appointment, call (937) 602-9981.