Eagles come up short against Valley View

Eaton’s Leslie Orr makes a one-handed grab for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Eagles game with visting Valley View on Friday, Sept. 15. Eaton suffered its first loss of the season, falling 35-27. Eaton’s Cordis Berard lunges for extra yards during the Eagles game with Valley View on Friday, Sept. 15. Berard rushed for 119 yards, but the Eagles fell 35-27.

EATON — When two unbeaten rivals meet on the football field, a hard-hitting game can be expected.

That was the case Friday (Sept. 15) as two 4-0 teams collided at Eaton Community Stadium in front of a large crowd as the Eagles hosted Valley View.

In the end, it was visiting Valley View who came away with a 35-27 win and remained the lone undefeated team in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division.

The Spartan are now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the league, while Eaton falls to 4-1 and 1-1.

“I thought we played a heck of a game. A few plays here there that we’d like to have back,” Eaton coach Brad Davis said. “The kids competed until the end, super proud of the effort. And what I told them was we just got to learn. We talk about it all the time there’s a handful of plays tip the scales.”

Eaton grabbed control early scoring on its first two offensive series to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Valley View rallied with 21 straight points in the second quarter for a 21-14 lead.

Eaton got within 21-20 with 1:57 left in the third.

A Spartan score with 8:44 left made it a 28-20 game. Valley View extended its lead to 35-20 with 4:04 remaining, but Eaton didn’t go away.

A 67-yard TD run by Cordis Berard (9 carries, 119 yards) with 3:47 left closed the gap to 35-27.

“They’re explosive. They’re athletic as can be,” Davis said of the Spartans. “We liked our scheme. We liked our game plan, tried to take away number five (quarterback Caden Henson) as much as we could in terms of his legs, but they got a great running back as well. We were trying to focus on the run game, not let Henson scramble on us and try to eliminate number two (running back Micah Valenti) but didn’t do a great job with that. Then they kind of settled in and found some holes in the defense. I’m pretty sure both teams are going to be pretty tired. But, you know, they competed. We competed hard. They were just better than us this particular night.”

Leslie Orr had five catches for 87 yards, including a one-handed grab for the first touchdown of the game.

Eaton played the second half without quarterback and defensive back Chris Atkins. Atkins suffered an injury late in the second quarter and did not return.

“It’s a tough spot. You lose your senior captain quarterback. He’s a two-way guy. That’s hard,” Davis said. “We kind of rallied. The team kind of team kind of showed what they were made of and took care of one another there and tried to fill that void as best we could. We just came up a little short doing so.”

Eaton will host Middletown Madison Friday, Sept. 22 for its homecoming game.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.