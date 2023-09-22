BROOKVILLE — The following activities are scheduled this week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, September 25

Family Movie Night, 6-8 p.m.

Snack on some popcorn and you watch a movie with family and friends! This program is open to all ages! Registration is not required.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Gaming, 3–4 p.m.

Kids ages 9 to 12-years old will have fun challenging their friends to a game of cornhole! Registration is not required.

Mystery Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Adults looking for more mystery in their life can participate in a monthly book discussion featuring mystery novels! In September, they’re reading then discussing “Vera Wong’s Advice for Murderers” by Jesse Q. Sutanto. Registration is available, but not required. To register in advance, visit the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 p.m.

Children ages 3 – 5 years can enjoy stories, songs, and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Armchair Detective, 3:30-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 do you think you can solve a fictitious murder? Join us as we examine the evidence and try to find the perpetrator! Registration is not required.

Friday, Sept. 29

Inspired Pages Book Club, 10-11 a.m.

Brookville’s newest book club reads then meets to discuss a book from the Inspirational Section. This month the group is reading “The Metropolitan Affair” by Jocelyn Green. Registration available but not required. To register in advance, visit the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Saturday Scrapbooking, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Adults can spend their Saturday scrapbooking, card making, junk journaling, or making their favorite paper craft. Bring your latest project, supplies, pictures and enjoy an afternoon with other scrapbookers. Host, Pam Morin, will be on hand to help beginners organize their photos and demonstrate layouts and techniques. Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

