McDonald’s to make donations to Eaton, Brookville HS athletics

BROOKVILLE & EATON — McDonald’s owner operators throughout Ohio will be raising funds for local high school athletic programs, including Brookville and Eaton High Schools, on Friday, Oct. 6.

During the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day, 20 percent of all sales purchased through the McDonald’s app will be donated to local sports programs.

High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day was created by local McDonald’s owner/operators in Ohio as a way to support the high school athletics in the communities they serve. Each locally owned McDonald’s restaurant has chosen a high school in their community to donate 20 percent of all sales on Oct. 6. Each identified high school will receive a minimum of $250.

“We are proud to be a part of the Brookville and Eaton communities,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Jeremy Hamilton.

“This is the first time all Ohio area owner operators have come together on one day to show our support for athletics in the communities we serve. Our hope is that the community will come out to support their local high school and help us make the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day a success throughout the state.”