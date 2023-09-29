Brookville golf places 3rd in SWBL tourney, Eaton 7th

Jackson Kleismit hits a tee shot during the Southwestern Buckeye League tournament at Beechwood Golf Course. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton’s AJ Beeghly tees off during the SWBL golf tournament last week at Beechwood Golf Course.

ARCANUM — The Brookville boys varsity golf team capped off the 2023 SWBL season with a 3rd place finish at the annual SWBL Tournament at Beechwood Golf Course.

The Blue Devils came in with a 369 and were led by senior Drew Holt, who carded an 89. He was joined by fellow senior classmen, Landon Trent (91), and Isaiah Hoff (93). Rounding out the scoresheet for Brookville was Jackson Kleismit, who added a 96.

For Eaton, Andrew Webb fired a 93 to lead the Eagles. Gabe McCarty shot 94, while Anthony Watson shot 98, AJ Beeghly had a 104, and Derek McCoy-Dudas and Dillon Jerdon each shot 108.

Oakwood took 1st place with a 301. Waynesville was second at 336, Brookville third with 369, Carlisle fourth with 370, Valley View fifth at 372, Madison sixth with 376, and Eaton seventh at 389.

Overall, the Blue Devils varsity boys golf team finished 5th in the SWBL Southwest Division, while Eaton finsihed seventh.

The OHSAA Division II sectional tournament was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28 at Pipestone Golf Course in Miamisburg for both Brookville and Eaton.