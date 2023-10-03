REPORTS FROM AREA POLICE DEPARTMENTS

The Brookville Police Department is located at 301 Sycamore St. The non-emergency phone number is (937) 833-HELP. File photo

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Sept. 15, Clayton 230001089: An officer assisted the fire department with an illegal fire in a backyard in the 3600 block of Honeybrook Ave. The fire was 25 feet square and contained yard waste and was spreading to other trees in the backyard. The resident was issued a written warning after the fire was extinguished.

Saturday, Sept. 16, Clayton 230001094: A resident was issued a dog at large warning in the 400 block of E. Salem St.

Clayton 230001095: Lukinte Lucas, 45, of Clayton 45415, was charged with possession of marijuana and arrested on a warrant out of Huber Heights for failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle intoxicated. Lucas was transported to the county jail.

Clayton 230001096: A female subject was issued a criminal trespass warning on W. Salem Street.

Sunday, Sept. 17, Clayton 230001097: A 2019 Infiniti Q50 was stolen from a residence on Reeves Court.

Clayton 230001098: A 2018 Dodge Charger was stolen from Garden Woods Apartments.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, Brookville 2300394: Desiree M. Gossard, 30, of Brookville, was arrested on a Brookville warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving under suspension. She was transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Sept. 20, Brookville 2300397: Lane M. Hamiel, 20, of Brookville, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after hitting the rear bumper of another vehicle on Wolf Creek Street.

Thursday, Sept. 21, Clayton 230001114: An unknown Black male stole merchandise from Dollar General and got into a red truck driven by a female and fled south on Main Street.

Clayton 230001117: Kaylee Thompson, 21, of Union City, Ind., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, issued a court summons, and released.

