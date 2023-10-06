Devils & T’bolts race in Dave Lightle Invite

The top three girls placers at the Dave Lightle Invitational running side-by-side: Makenna Long (6674) of Northmont took 1st place, Savanna Smith (6624) of Milton-Union placed 2nd and Dylan Ballin (6487) of Brookville placed 3rd. Photos Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald Northmont’s Dominic Lopez (6662), Brookville’s Lucas Tipton (6483) and Christian Seitz (6479) and Northmont’s Owen Bush (6657) jockey for position at the start of the race. Northmont’s Daron Porter (6666) placed third and Dominic Lopez (6662) 4th at the Dave Lightle Cross Country Invitational. Brookville runners Serenity Suggs (6495) and Hunter Gardner (6491) racing alongside Northmont’s Libbi Mergler (6678).

TIPP CITY — Cross country athletes from Brookville and Northmont schools competed Wednesday in the Dave Lightle Invitational in Tipp City.

The race consisted of a two-mile course in Kyle Park traversing a large open field as well as a wooded area.

The high school girls race featured eight teams. Northmont took first place with 32 points followed by Tippecanoe (78), Milton-Union (95), Miami East (102), Brookville (103), Butler (141), Fairborn (197), and Tipp City Bethel (200).

Makenna Long of Northmont recorded the fastest time at 12:19.91 followed by Savanna Smith of Milton-Union in 12:26.08. Dylan Ballin of Brookville took third place in 12:38.62.

Jazlen Simpson (Northmont) placed 5th (13:01.41) with Amelia Brown (Northmont) 6th (13:02.05).

Northmont runners Addison Brown placed 9th (13:08.64), Briana Pressel 13th (13:29.10), and Libbi Mergler 14th (13:42.48).

Serenity Suggs (Brookville) finished 17th (13:49.81), Hunter Gardner (Brookville) 19th (14:05.53), and Lilia Lopez (Northmont) 20th (14:13.35).

Lindsay Rieder (Brookville) finished 36th (15:11.37), Katie Wayne (Northmont) 44th (15:35.11), Bree Fowler (Brookville) 46th (15:59.47), Lily Zimmerlin (Brookville) 49th (16:14.67).

Kayln Combs (Brookville) finished 54th (16:54.82), Madeline Allen (Brookville) 58th (17:09.41), Ava Brewer (Northmont) 60th (17:10.75).

Maddie Abbott (Northmont) finished 62nd (17:24.88), Lily Williamson (Brookville) 71st (18:39.66), Anna Notaro (Northmont) 76th (19:29.05) and Ava Ullery (Brookville) 79th (19:47.14).

Boys results

Tippecanoe took 1st place in the 13 team boys race with 42 points followed by Piqua (90), Northmont (125), Butler (125), Milton-Union (129), Wayne (141), Brookville (185), Tipp City Bethel (210), Miami East (221), Urbana (230), Fairborn (240), Stebbins (376), and Northridge (408).

Landon Kimmel of Tippecanoe won the boys race with a time of 9:33.63. Daron Porter (Northmont) placed 3rd (10:05.88) with Dominic Lopez (Northmont) 4th (10:11.83).

Lucas Tipton led Brookville with an 18th place finish in 10:51.11. Owen Bush (Northmont) finished 24th (10:58.19), Christian Seitz (Brookville) 44th (11:27.89), Logan Wright (Brookville) 47th (11:29.29), Evan Pentecost (Brookville) 49th (11:29.69).

Grant Mergler (Northmont) finished 52nd (11:32.28), Chase Puskas (Brookville) 54th (11:35.25), Adam Wallace (Northmont) 62nd (11:49.22).

Eli Ward (Brookville) finished 64th (11:50.30), Rowan Deardurff (Brookville) 66th (11:51.78), Jack Bradley (Northmont) 74th (12:05.43).

Drew Stammen (Brookville) finished 81st (12:12.45), Luuk Fokkink (Brookville) 84th (12:18.33), Matthew Helmick (Northmont) 87th (12:27.70).

Daemani Lee (Northmont) finished 99th (12:35.13), James Booth (Brookville) 104th (12:40.38), Austin Taylor (Brookville) 108th (12:45.84).

Alex Moore (Northmont) finished 109th (12:46.29), Dale Inman (Brookville) 114th (12:57.34), Dylan Meyers (Brookville) 116th (12:59.49), Blake Stacy (Brookville) 119th (13:03.08).

Evan Hardin (Brookville) finished 121st (13:08.05), Chase Bishop (Northmont) 131st (13:22.66), A.J. Rieder (Brookville) 132nd (13:29.90).

Jacob Goble (Northmont) finished 155th (14:23.32), Luke Hyre (Brookville) 161st (14:32.66), Henry Colley-Lambright (Northmont) 167th (14:54.56).

Owen Sanders (Northmont) finished 171st (15:16.33), Cade Matthews (Northmont) 187th (16:13.45), Jacob Balcom (Brookville) 189th (16:44.95), and Benjamin Manley (Brookville) 190th (16:48.63).

Reach Ron Nunnari by email: [email protected].