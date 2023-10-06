History presentation set for Saturday

On Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., the Preble County Historical Society will present a history program at the Olde Schoolhouse Winery about the Battle of the Forty Foot Pitch, Ludlow Springs, Mound Hill Cemetery and more. The program is free to the public and there is no pre-registration required. Jeff Poynter, PCHS board member and several others have logged over 200 hours of research to bring this program to life. The public is invited.

Submitted | Preble County Historical Society