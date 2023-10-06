PCDL October programming announced

PREBLE COUNTY —The Preble County District Library has released the following schedule of programming and activities for the month of October:

New: Fall Storytimes

New Paris Storytime and Craft (all ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Camden Little Ones Storytime (all ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Eaton Storytimes Fall Sessions – runs Oct. 4-Nov. 9. Registration is required. Call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 to register.

Mother Goose Storytime (birth-age 3): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Eaton Library Mice Preschool Storytime (age 3-Pre-K): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

After School Crew Storytime (age 6-12): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

Family Storytime (families with kids ages 0-5): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

New: Grab & Go Crafts Are Back – All branches

Grab & Go Kits are available at all branches while supplies last.

Kids: Creeping Cat

Teens: Halloween Kandi Beaded Bracelets

Each kit includes instructions and materials to complete each craft.

New: Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. , teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more!

• Oct. 10: Movie Night

• Oct. 17: Potionry

• Oct. 24: Teen Book Club Hang Out – The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

• Oct. 31: Pastel-oween

New: Build Something New with LEGO Programs

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is kids and teens to show off their Master Builder skills. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at West Alexandria at Noon: LEGO Club

Monday, Oct. 30 at Eaton at 4:30 p.m.: LEGO Club

New: Let’s Get Crafty!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in October at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Thursday, Oct. 12 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Pumpkin Wreath Craft

Thursday, Oct. 12 at Camden at 6:00 p.m.: Adult Craft Club

Monday, Oct. 16 at Eaton at 6:00 p.m.: Social Stitch

Tuesday, Oct. 17 at PC Room at 6:00 p.m.: Photo Puzzle Blocks

Tuesday, Oct. 17 at New Paris at 6:00 p.m.: Pumpkin Topiary

Thursday, Oct. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Eldorado: Cork Pumpkin

Thursday, Oct. 26 at Camden at 6:00 p.m.: Adult Game Night

New: Family Crafts and Activities

The Preble County District Library offers various family craft and social programs in October at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at West Alexandria at 5:30 p.m.: Monster Mash Family Night

Wednesday, Oct. 11 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Newspaper Pirate Hats

Oct. 16, 18, and 19 at West Elkton: Discover America

Wednesday, Oct. 18 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Scarecrow Spoons

Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Camden at 6:00 p.m.: After School Fun

Thursday, Oct. 19 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Scarecrow Spoons

Saturday, Oct. 21 at West Alexandria at 11 a.m.: Zombie Creatures (Teens)

Wednesday, Oct. 25 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m. : Halloween Bingo

Friday, Oct. 27 at West Alexandria: Frankenstein Friday Grab & Go Kits

New: Penguins: Wave on Wheels Foundation registration begins

Do you want to get a chance to see a penguin up close? Do you want to learn all about penguins? If so, then this is the program for you! The Wave on Wheels Foundation, located at the Newport Aquarium, will be bringing a live African penguin to visit us at the library.

Seating is limited! Registration is required for this program. You can register for this free event at the library branch where you plan to attend. Upon registration, you will receive a ticket which you must bring with you to this event.

• Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. (Camden): Camden Branch Library, located at 104 South Main Street, Camden

• Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. (New Paris): St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 301 East Main Street, New Paris

• Saturday, Nov. 11 at noon (West Alexandria): Twin Valley South, located at 100 Educational Drive, West Alexandria

• Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. (Eaton): Eaton Branch Library, located at 301 North Barron Street, Eaton

New: Upcoming Book Sales

Need to get a jump on gathering your cozy winter reads? Join us for our upcoming book sales. See our variety of books for all ages, DVDs, music, audiobooks and more. All sales are donations only and help provide funds for library programming.

• Oct. 7-14: New Paris Branch during open hours

• Oct. 14 and 15: West Alexandria Friends of the Library during Oktoberfest

New: Plant Swap – New Paris Branch on Oct. 2-14

Help our communities grow for our Plant Swaps. Drop off cuttings, rootings, seeds, and plants in exchange for others. Bring a plant, take a plant!

New: Bigfoot – Eaton Branch on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.

Join Bigfoot researcher, author, and founder of SOSBI (the Southeastern Ohio Society for Bigfoot Investigation) Doug Waller on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. as he discusses Bigfoot sightings and encounters in Ohio and beyond! Mr. Waller has been researching the legend of Bigfoot for over fifteen years. He has collected eyewitness reports from willing witnesses for over ten years, which he has compiled into four books on Bigfoot sightings in Ohio and beyond. He will be signing and selling his books and taking new reports!

New: Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest – West Alexandria Branch on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.

The West Alexandria Friends of the Library and the West Alexandria Celebration Committee invite you to participate in our Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Small Styrofoam Pumpkins and craft supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your completed pumpkin to the Oktoberfest at the Gazebo on Saturday, Oct. 14, between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Judging will be held from 11:30 a.m.-noon. The winner will be announced at the Gazebo at noon. Visit preblelibrary.org/events for more information.

New: Night Owl Prowl – Preble County Room on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.

Join the researchers at the Preble County Room at 450 South Barron Street in Eaton to take the next step in your genealogy search. Whether you’re just starting your family tree or looking for a few more branches, research assistance will be available at the Night Owl Prowl, the Preble County Room’s genealogy lock-in, from 4-9 p.m.

Take advantage of the many historical research documents in the Preble County Room. Enjoy access to the Ancestry.com library edition, available at any computer inside the eight PCDL locations. Bring a snack to share with your fellow genealogists and get complimentary research help at the Night Owl Prowl.

This event will be by registration only. Call 937-456-4970 to register.

New: Kindle Help Session – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

Do you have any questions about your Kindle? Bring it to our help session and ask the librarian for assistance! No appointments needed, just drop in.

New: Hidden Pictures with Liz Ball – Eaton Branch on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.

Join us for a unique author visit! Liz Ball’s Hidden Picture Puzzle program helps improve spatial skills, eye coordination, and concentration for all ages while encouraging creativity. This program is for all ages and will include questions and answers, puzzle demos, and a chance to make a puzzle of your own.

Liz Ball is the author/illustrator of the popular Hidden Treasures hidden picture puzzle book series. Her puzzles appeal to all ages and are featured in more than 200 newspapers, magazines, and publications throughout the US and internationally.

New: Pumpkin Decorating Contest – West Elkton on Monday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.

Hey boys and ghouls! Come to the West Elkton Branch for a pumpkin decorating contest (no carving). There will be two separate contests, one for kids and one for teens. How it works: We provide the pumpkins and decorating supplies, and you bring your A-game and creativity! Decorate your pumpkin and display it at the library until Oct. 26. Whichever pumpkin gets the most votes in each contest wins! Pumpkin entries and prizes may be picked up between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Register by calling the West Elkton Library at 937-787-4873. Space is limited. We hope to see you for a fang-tastic time!

New: Homeschool Hour: Snails – Eaton Branch on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m.

Would you like to learn more about our library mascots? This educational program will be all about our slimy gastropod friends. Learn about snail care, life cycles, anatomy, and more. You may even get the chance to hold one!

(This free homeschool program is open to home-educated students of all ages. Register in advance at the Eaton Branch or call 937- 456-4331.)

New: Hospice Care with EverHeart Hospice – Eaton Branch on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to know more about hospice care? Join us at the Eaton Branch as we welcome EverHeart Hospice! The presentation will cover a general overview of hospice care, how it can benefit those with a life-limiting illness and keep people out of the hospital, who can receive the care, what services are provided, and a brief history of EverHeart Hospice.

EverHeart Hospice is a non-profit provider serving our local communities since 1981. They proudly offer services that exceed Medicare standards, such as Music Therapy and Legacy Items.

New: Barbie Halloween Party – Eaton Branch on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Hi Barbie! This special after-hours adult program celebrates the world of Barbie in a perfectly pink way! Dress up as your favorite Barbie or Ken (or Allan!) or create your own custom costume — are you Exhausted Corporate Barbie? Plant Dad Ken? You can be anything!

Celebrate Halloween with a nod to the life in plastic. Snacks, crafts, and activities will be provided. Register at the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331. This program is for ages 18+.

New: Witches’ Brew Social – West Elkton Branch on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

Calling all witches and warlocks, ghosts & goblins! The West Elkton branch is having a Witches’ Brew Social for all ages! (Not your granny’s kind of ice scream social!) We will be serving up a special witches’ brew, along with coffee and hot cocoa. Do you have a spooky story about the area to share? Know any interesting history about West Elkton? If so, come sit a spell around our spooky indoor campfire and sip some witches’ brew. We’d love to hear your spooktacular tales! Kids-come in dressed in your Halloween costume and get a Halloween treat! It’s sure to be a spook-tastic time!

New: Local Author Visit: Daniel Shawley – Eaton Branch on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

In honor of the spooky month of October, we will be hosting a visit from a local horror author, Daniel Shawley. Daniel Shawley resides in West Manchester, Ohio, with his wife, Kay, and their children. His genres are primarily thriller and horror. His writing style is fast-paced, gripping the reader and keeping them interested and constantly wanting more. His favorite authors and influences are Stephen King and Dean Koontz, to name a few. He is the author of The F.O.R.B.U.S. Project.

New: September Adult YA Book Club – The Missing Season by Gillian French – Eaton Branch on Wednesday, Oct.25 at 6 p.m.

YA books aren’t just for teens! Join us for a new book club celebrating Young Adult reads… for adults! Before each meeting, a few free copies of our selected title will be available to registered members. Please pick up a copy, read the book, then join us for a relaxed discussion on the program date. That’s it! We’ll provide the snacks and the meeting space; you bring your conversation.

New: Teen Book Club Blue Box Exclusive

Blue Box is a free subscription box alternative for PCDL patrons in grades 6-12. Every month, an exclusive number of boxes will be assembled with a selected teen title and themed freebies. Our September Blue Box features The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass.

Stop by the Eaton Branch to request a box. Read the book and join us at the Eaton Branch for a discussion. Snacks are provided.

Your Blue Box opens opportunities for both virtual and in-person programs. Each month will have a dedicated hang-out at the Eaton Library for that month’s Blue Box members– where you can discuss the monthly selection and other books you are reading or have enjoyed. Blue Box members also gain access to our private Goodreads group so you can share your thoughts online.

Other Library Program Offerings

New: Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch only)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing the previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

To participate:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch.

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Magnet schedule:

• October – Skulls

• November – Pumpkin Pie

• December – Holiday Tree

Genealogy Room Highlights

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble County Genealogy Room, instead!

The Preble County Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble County residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families, and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, contact us at 937-456-4970, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 9, a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at pcroomat preblelibrary.org.

Preble County Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person in the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.