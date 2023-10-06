Preble County Probate CourtMarriage License Report

Monday, Sept. 25

Andrew James Johnson, 22, Somerville, autobody tech and Cortnee Sue Love, 21, Somerville, hair salon.

Bryan Paul Truax, 41, Lewisburg, manager and Marissa Ray Todd, 32, Lewisburg, homemaker.

Evan Kipp Planck, 21, Eaton, construction and Charity Ann Campbell, 20, New Lebanon, barista.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Joshua Lewis Roark, 30, New Paris, CNC operator and Alexis Joe Howell, 26, New Paris, server.

Kenneth Dale Powers, 44, West Alexandria, boiler operator and Erika Scott Murphy, 34, New Lebanon, IT.

Jason Michael Long, 43, Eaton, service tech and Amanda Lee Harmon, 40, Eaton, clinical manager.

Donald Edward Somers, 62, Eaton, self-employed and Sherry Renee Turner, 51, Eaton, healthcare.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Nicholas Shane Willard, 44, Eaton, diesel mechanic and Sarah Elizabeth Lange, 37, Eaton, nursing.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Ryan Jordan Holman, 27, Lewisburg, self-employed and Morgan Ashley Holley, 29, Lewisburg, realtor.

Michael Lee House, 37, Camden, HVAC and Candace Marie Smith, 29, Camden, homemaker.

Matthew Allen Burke, 33, Eaton, supply chain and Emily Catherine Nixon, 31, Eaton, AMSA.

Joseph William Burkhardt, 57, Somerville, machine service tech and Jamie Lynne Davidson, 57, Somerville, customer service rep.