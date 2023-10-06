Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving Dinner

EATON — Miami Valley Community Action Partnership will be hosting the annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Bruner Arena on the Preble County Fairgrounds again this year.

The dinner will be the same as last year, available for pick-up or delivery only.

The meal will be prepared at Bruner Arena on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m. Those interested in ordering a meal or volunteering are being asked to call prior to Nov. 15.

This free dinner is made possible through donations and help from many volunteers.

Anyone who would like additional information, would like to volunteer, or wishes to donate, should contact Dee Wilhelm or Janelle Caron at MVCAP at 937-456-2800.

“Thanks to the many volunteers and donors who help with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner each year,” Caron said in a recent press release.