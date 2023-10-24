Devils defeat Indian Lake in semifinal

Aden Metcalf (7) had two goals and Roman Whorton (4) had an assist during Brookville’s 3-0 victory over Indian Lake. Dominic King works the ball into scoring position as Indian Lake defender Cameron Freyhof gives pursuit.

BROOKVILLE — With its fourth shutout victory in five games the Brookville boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Southwest 1, Division II finals with a 3-0 semifinal victory Saturday over Indian Lake.

Brookville took a 1-0 lead with 32:20 left in the first half off a corner kick by Roman Whorton. Dominic King fed the ball to Aden Metcalf who hammered the ball into the net to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead, a score that held at halftime.

Indian Lake controlled the ball in midfield play most of the first half, but Brookville took 10 shots on goal while limiting the Lakers to three.

The Blue Devils made some adjustments at halftime that changed the Lakers ability to control the ball while generating more touches for Brookville.

With 22:38 remaining Metcalf nailed another kick into the net from 23 yards out. Two minutes and four seconds later Braden Chambers hit a header into the net to boost the lead to 3-0.

Brookville took 12 shots in the second half and limited Indian Lake to three.

“It was good to see our guys battle back in the second half,” said Brookville coach Dylan Harris. “We did get the goal in the first half, which was really-really important for us because we have struggled to score in the first half this year, so it was really good to get one in the first half.

“But I felt confident in our guys and we did find two more in the second half,” Harris added. “Indian Lake is a great team. They are very organized with a strong midfield. Actually, I thought they played better in the first half so it was good for us to get in our groove in the second half and it is always good to get a shutout as well, so I am super happy with that.”

With the victory the No. 4 seed Blue Devils improved to 11-4-4 while the No. 8 seed Lakers finish at 8-6-3.

Brookville advances to the sectional final in Tipp City on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against No. 1 seed Tippecanoe, which is ranked No. 4 in the state among Division II schools by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

The Red Devils are currently 16-1-1 and are riding a 10 game win streak, the latest a 1-0 forfeit against Greenville in the semifinals.

