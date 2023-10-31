Blood drives scheduled

LEWISBURG & EATON — Let your season of giving begin by giving blood at the Parker Hannifin Lewisburg community blood drive Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at 700 W. Cumberland St., Lewisburg. or at the Eaton Community Church community blood drive Thursday, Nov. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.