Brookville to host seniorcitizen Christmas Luncheon

Brookville to host senior citizen Christmas Luncheon

BROOKVILLE — All senior citizens residing in the Brookville School District are invited to attend the annual Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon at Brookville High School.

This year’s luncheon will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 1:15 p.m.

Reservations will be taken during the weeks of Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please call (937) 833-6761 to make your reservations.

Again, this year each caller is requested to share their mailing address and email address, if available, at the time they make their reservation. This will help to ensure the Brookville School District will have a way to communicate when special occasions arise.