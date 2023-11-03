Eaton cross country teams end season at regional

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton’s boys cross country team finished 11th at the Division II, Region 8 meet in Troy Saturday, Oct. 28. A trio of Eagles — Bradley Gifford (front), Nick Laycox (left) and Dylan Staley (middle) helped Eaton to another successful season. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton’s Cami McCloud finished 69th at the Division II, Region 8 cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Troy,to help the Eagles to a 10th place finish as a team. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

TROY – Another successful season for Eaton’s cross country teams came to an end just shy of the ultimate goal of reaching the state meet.

The girls team finished 10th place with 249 points in the Division II, Region 8 race, while the boys tallied 287 points and finished 11th in the Division II, Region 8 race.

The meet was held Saturday, Oct. 28 at Troy.

The top four teams and 16 individuals in each race qualified for the state meet to be held Saturday, Nov. 4.

On the girls’ side, Oakwood edged out fellow Southwestern Buckeye League member Waynesville (56-57) to win the regional championship. Carroll (83) and Cin. Mercy McAuley (148) finished third and fourth to advance.

On the boys’ side, Cin. Madeira topped Carroll (94-95) to claim the regional title. Oakwood (100) and Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (101) placed third and fourth to move on.

For Eaton, Emily Haynes led the girls with a 39th place finish in 21 minutes, 11.70 seconds. Addison Guiley was 59th in 21:54.40. Cami McCloud was 69th in 22:14.7. Elise Simmon finished 72nd in 22:18.70 and Brynlee Hamilton was 84th in 23:04.10 to round out the scoring. Ali Davis was 87th in 23:16.70 and Josie Eilerman was 103rd in 25:02.20.

For the boys, Tanner Davis led the way with a 31st place finish in 17:13.80. He was followed by Jack Richardson (55th, 17:45.50), Bradley Gifford (83rd, 18:41.10), Nick Laycox (84th, 18:41.20) and Dylan Staley (86th, 18:48.90) to round out the scoring.

Michael Fomin finished 93rd in 18:59.80 and Gabe Smith was 108th in 19:49.0.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.