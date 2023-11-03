News briefs

BOE to meet

The Preble County Board of Elections will begin a special meeting on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 8 a.m. for the purpose of swearing-in the Nov. 7, General Election Voting Location Managers at 9 a.m., and any business brought before the board. The board will continue this meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. preceding the 2023 General Election Unofficial Canvass, and Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 3 p.m. to approve late arriving and cured absentee ballots, cured provisional ballots, and any business brought before the board. The board’s November regular meeting has been changed to a special meeting to held Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 3 p.m.

Eaton leaf collection

The City of Eaton Public Maintenance Division fall leaf collection is currently under way. Leaf collection will occur on the following dates in the listed locations: week of Nov. 6, west side of Barron St.; week of Nov. 13, east side of Barron St. and the week of Nov. 20, west side of Barron St. During the week of Nov. 27, Eaton Public Maintenance will be doing a final collection of leaves throughout the city.

PCWCD Records Commission

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Records Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 8 a.m. at the Preble SWCD Office, 2789 U.S. 35 East, West Alexandria. The purpose of this meeting will be to update the records retention schedule and discuss proper public records disposal in accordance with Ohio law. This meeting will be open to the public. For more information, contact Preble SWCD at 937-456-5159.

Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership will be hosting the annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Bruner Arena on the Preble County Fairgrounds again this year. The dinner will be the same as last year, available for pick-up or delivery only. The meal will be prepared at Bruner Arena on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m. Those interested in ordering a meal or volunteering are being asked to call prior to Nov. 15. This free dinner is made possible through donations and help from many volunteers. Anyone who would like additional information, would like to volunteer, or wishes to donate, should contact Dee Wilhelm or Janelle Caron at MVCAP at 937-456-2800.

College Corner BOE meeting change

The College Corner Local Schools Board of Education regular meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16, will be changed to Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5:45 p.m.

Christmas Caroling at Garber Nature Center

The public is invited to Christmas Caroling with Curt Duncan at the Preble County Park District’s Garber Nature Center, 9691 Ohio 503 North, Lewisburg, on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 3-3:45 p.m. and 4-4:45 p.m. RSVP by Monday, Dec. 4, to [email protected] or call 937-962-5561. Light refreshments will be provided.

Dynamite Dreams Farm Toy Drive

Dynamite Dreams Farm’s 4th annual Toy Drive for Preble County and Christmas Light Display will be held from Dec. 1-17, at the farm located at 7495 Ohio 122 West in Eaton. Bring a new toy and enjoy the lights. Toys will be donated to Home is the Foundation to provide to families needing a extra help this coming holiday season. Toys can be left at the farm anytime, Dec. 1-17, or dropped off at the HIT Foundation office, 111 W. Somers St., Eaton. The light display will run from Nov. 27 through Christmas, from 6-9 p.m. weather permitting. Park and walk along the lighted pathway. There are over 120,000 lights and 600-plus decorations to enjoy.

Road closure notice

Paint Road (between mailbox 5132 and Cox Road,) beginning at County Road 335 and ending at Cox Road, is closed until approximately Dec. 21, for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted for additional information contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.