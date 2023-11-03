White Christmas Lighting Contest announced

Pictured is last year’s first place residential winner, located at 305 Honeysuckle Drive.

EATON — Residents and businesses in the City of Eaton are invited to decorate and participate in Downtown Eaton Inc.’s White Christmas Lighting Contest.

The contest is open, without entry, to all residents and businesses within the Eaton city limits.

Judging for the contest will begin on the evening of Monday, Dec. 4, and run until the evening of Saturday, Dec. 9. On each of these nights, lights must be on from 6-9 p.m. to be eligible. Prizes will be awarded to three homes and one business.

The residential first-place winner will receive $100 and a yard sign announcing their home as the first-place winner.

The residential second-place winner will receive $75 and a yard sign announcing their home as the second-place winner.

The residential third-place winner will receive $50 and a yard sign announcing their home as the third-place winner.

The business category winner will receive a plaque they can place in their lobby.

Yard signs will be collected after the holiday season and reused for next year’s winners.

In the 2022 residential contest, 305 Honeysuckle won first place, 1409 Aukerman St. won second place, and 59 Whisper Way won third place. Honorable mentions included 489 Apple and 413 Willow.

The business lighting winner was Eaton Computer, 500 Hallmark Drive. Honorable mentions included Wildcat Sports and Eaton Floral.

Over 75 businesses and residences were judged/scored last year.

For additional information about Downtown Eaton Inc. and its events and programming, or to become a member or sponsor, visit www.downtowneatoninc.org.