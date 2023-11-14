National Trail names Students of the Month

Elementary Students for the Month for August and September pictured left to right with K-4 Principal Ed Eales, Harper DeMarcus, Belle Boggs, Marcella Hoffman and Jake Barnes. Photos submitted National Trail Middle School Principal Jennifer Couch is seen here with some of the Students of the Month, left to right: Trace Martin, Jurnee Thacker, Alia Richie, Rudra Patel and Tyson Howard. High School Principal Michael Eyler is seen here with ninth grade student Elika Tobi Miracle, one of the High School Students of the Month. High School Principal Michael Eyler introduced Aiden Rader, one of the Students of the Month on the National Champion Milk Products and Quality Team.

NEW PARIS — National Trail School District students were recognized for various accomplishments during the months of August and September during the district’s board of education meeting held on Oct. 24.

Elementary Students of the Month were as follows: kindergarten — Heartlynn Ewry and Belle Boggs; first grade — Jake Barnes and Harper DeMarcus; second grade — Olivia James and Jackson Hickey; third grade — Beau Leach and Kimber Gilden; fourth grade — Jay Debruler and Charity Ruhl and Specials Classes – Bentley Conway and Marcella Hoffman.

Midde School Students of the Month were: fifth grade — Ali Geus, Tyson Howard and Vincent Andrews; sixth grade — Rudra Patel, Killian Brewer and Alia Richie; seventh grade — Kaelyn Samuels, Jurnee Thacker and Trace Martin; eighth grade — Mason Cordle, Jacob Page and Jaxon Fox.

High School Students on the Month were: ninth grade, Elika Tobi Miracle; tenth grade, Ava Spalding and 11th grade, Cadence Hammond.

In addition, Colton Daum, Sawyer Davies, Garland Weaver and Aiden Rader were recognized for the National Champion Milk Products and Quality Team.

There will be no National Trail School Board meeting in the month of November. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Media Center (subject to change) at the school, located at 6940 Gettysburg Road, New Paris.