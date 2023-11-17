Perry Township BZA to hold hearing

PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Perry Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a hearing on Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Township Building, online and by phone at 7 p.m.

Meetings can be attended in several ways:

• Browser client with computer audio

• Browser client with dial in audio

• Zoom application with dial in audio

• Zoom application with computer audio

• Audio only by dialing in

The URL for the meeting is: https://bit.ly/3G7TNMN and the Meeting ID: 893 3019 7227.

For dialing in, the following numbers can be used with the Meeting ID above:

• (646) 558-8656

• (312) 626-6799

• (720) 707-2699

• (253) 215-8782

Please contact the township administrative office (937) 833-3045 or email [email protected] if you have any questions.