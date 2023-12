Hart Scholarship available

EATON — The Larry A. Hart Memorial Scholarship Committee has announced it is accepting applications for the Larry A. Hart Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is funded by the Ohio Wildlife Officers’ Lodge 143 of the Fraternal Order of Police and Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club of Preble County.

Larry A. Hart was a 30-year veteran of the Ohio Division of Wildlife. For most of his career, Hart served as a wildlife officer assigned to Preble County. Later, he worked as a Wildlife Officer/Field Supervisor in southwest Ohio. The legacy of integrity and commitment to wildlife management and law enforcementset by Officer Hart is still remembered by those in the communities he served, and serves as the gold standard today’s young officers strive to attain.

To receive the $1,000 scholarship, applicants must be Ohio residents who have, or will graduate from an accredited high school, or, any person who is or will be enrolled in an accredited college, pursuing a career in the field of law enforcement or natural resources.

Interested applicants can obtain the scholarship application by contacting the Larry A. Hart Scholarship Committee, 174 Briarwood Drive, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. Applications can also be obtained by calling 740-326-6751 and leaving the applicant’s name, address and phone number on voice mail.

To obtain an application by e-mail send a request to [email protected].

The deadline for applications and recommendations is March 15, 2024.