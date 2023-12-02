Brookville holds Christmas tree lighting

Santa Claus greets the crowd at the Christmas tree lighting event in Gruenig Park. Terry Baver photos | The Register-Herald Neon the reindeer was there to have photographs taken with it. Residents enjoy sugar waffles prepared by the Brookville Optimist Club. A horse-drawn carriage waits to take residents on a ride through the downtown area. Dance students from Miss Margaret Leiber’s School of Dance, 200 Market St., run out the front door to wave at Santa Claus. The lighted Christmas tree.

BROOKVILLE — Downtown Brookville was filled with people who attended the annual Christmas tree lighting event held at Gruenig Park at 120 Market St.

The even began with the arrival of Santa Claus, courtesy of the Brookville Fire Department.

The department employed one of its fire trucks to bring Santa to the festive event

The Christmas tree lights were officially turned on by members of the Brookville High School Band.

People who attended the event had the opportunity to take a horse-drawn carriage ride through the downtown area.

Children and their parents had the opportunity to visit and have their photograph taken with a reindeer, who was on display in front of the Allan Comer State Farm Insurance office, located at 234 Market St.

Many of the downtown businesses were open for anyone interested in doing a little Christmas shopping.

Crafts were available at Studio 201, located at 201 Market St.

People could also enjoy cookies and hot chocolate while at the event.

They also could enjoy a sugar waffle, courtesy of the Brookville Optimist Club.

