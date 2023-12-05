Blood drives set for next week

PREBLE COUNTY – Celebrate the “12 Days of Giving” with Solvita Blood Center by donating at one of three opportunities next week. The Eaton High School community blood drive is set for Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the school located at 600 Hillcrest Drive in Eaton.

Twin Valley South High School’s SADD organization will host a community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 7:30-11 a.m. at the school located at 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria.

Eaton Community Church will host its community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 14, from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 11-23 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center will be entered in daily drawings to win an Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. All registered donors will also receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.g a lasting impact on the world by providing lifesaving and life-enhancing blood products and tissue grafts.

As a regional blood center headquartered in Dayton, Ohio Solvita collects, processes, and provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within our 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region.