Devils defeat Carlisle with 2nd half surge

Cole Crabtree scores a first half layup against Carlisle. Photos Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald Jace Wood drives past Carlisle forward Brendon Rowe. Braedan Smart gets fouled in the paint while surrounded by four Carlisle defenders. Dominic King powers his way inside during Brookville second half surge.

BROOKVILLE — Two-time defending SWBL Champion Carlisle led Brookville by five at half, and by five with 2:28 left in the third quarter and seemed on its way to victory when Brookville somehow rallied and came from behind Friday winning 64-54 over the Indians to tip off the basketball season.

The first quarter was even as both teams scored seven points. Carlisle, making a shot at the buzzer would lead by five 27-22 at the half. Justyce Taylor scored repeatedly on baseline drives and ended the night as the Indians leading scorer with 16.

The Blue Devils took some off balance three-point shots that did not fall in the first half and made some glaring defensive errors.

“This was a tale of two teams,” said Brookville coach Jeff Davidson. “It was abysmal the first half. We were slow footed, we weren’t communicating, it’s all the little things that lead to the big things. We weren’t doing any of them. We left five or six charges on the court tonight. We had golden opportunities to take charges. We were in position and then we turned sideways. That’s not what we do!”

The Blue Devils ended the third quarter with a run of six points to lead 40-39 heading into the final stanza. The end of period run came on a pair of free throws from Braedan Smart, a fast break layup by Dom King, and a short base line jumper by Jace Wood.

Wood started the final frame with a trifecta and Brookville led 43-39. However, the Indians battled back to tie it on baskets by Justyce Taylor. In the final 6:10 of the game Brookville would outscore Carlisle 21-11.

Brendan Fisher hit a free throw to fracture the tie and the Blue Devils would never look back. Jace Wood got a steal and went coast to coast for a layup. Following a pair of Indian charity shots, Fisher and Wood each buried a shot from behind the arc to put the Devils up 52-45.

Taylor scored on a baseline dunk shot for the Indians. However, Fisher would counter with another three-pointer followed by a basket by Dom King and Brookville led 57-47 with just over three minutes left in the game.

Cole Crabtree would ice the game for Brookville by scoring six points in the final 1:20 of the game, four coming from the foul line.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff we’ve got to get better at, but I am super proud of the gutsiness in the second half because we could have just tucked our tale and say, ‘Well, this just isn’t our night.’ But we completely shifted our focus,” Davidson said. “We banged a couple of threes because they were better quality threes. We took some bad forced threes in the first half, and those won’t go in most of the time. You take poor shots and you’re going to miss them.”

Brendon Rowe added 14 for Carlisle. The Indians were 21 of 57 shooting including three of 13 from long distance. Carlisle was nine of 14 from the foul line.

It was a team effort by Brookville as seven different players scored in the game. Brookville stats show 21-45 shooting for 46.7 percent including six of 18 from three-point land. The Blue Devils were 16-23 for the foul line. Brookville had 16 assists with their 21 hoops. Brookville had six blocked shots and grabbed 21 rebounds; 16 defensive.

Individual stats show Jace Wood with 20 points, seven boards, and four steals. Cole Crabtree had 18 points, two steals and four assists. Dom King had seven points, five boards, five assists, and three steals. Brendan Fisher had seven points; Keegan Mehr four points; Colton Lawson four points; and Braedan Smart four points.

“Thank God we answered the bell and responded to move the ball a little bit better,” Davidson added. “We were a little bit better in our full-court trap and forced a few turnovers to get the tempo moving. We are not a half court team. When teams slow us down or we don’t force the other team to play fast it’s going to be seven to seven in a quarter, and that’s not our style.”

Brookville will be at Eaton on Friday and will host Arcanum on Saturday. Brookvillesports.com will be broadcasting all Brookville Blue Devils boys basketball games this season.

Ron Nunnari provided quotes from the coach for this story.