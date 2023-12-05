OSP investigating fatal vehicle crash in Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash which claimed the life of a Germantown man on on Friday, Dec. 1.

According to OSP reports, the crash occurred at approximately 8:22 p.m. on Diamond Mill Road near Westbrook Road in Perry Township, Montgomery County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Hyundai Sonata operated by Lawrence Fugate, 73, Germantown was traveling south on Diamond Mill Road and struck a trailer being pulled by a 2018 Ford F-150 operated by Jimmy Cecil, 43, of Brookville who was backing into a private drive.

Fugate was pronounced deceased at the scene. Cecil suffered no injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Perry Township Police Department, Brookville Fire Department & EMS and Englewood Towing.

The crash remained under investigation by the Dayton Post at press time.