Short joining PCDP staff

EATON — The Preble County Development Partnership (PCDP)announced last week the addition of Perrica Short to the development team as an Economic Development Program Manager.

According to PCDP Director Justin Sommer, Short will bring her experience in community service and small business relationship management to the Partnership.

Short has over 15 years of experience in banking, most recently with 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, covering western Ohio and eastern Indiana. She has also served in non-profit board leadership roles with the New Paris Chamber of Commerce/CVB, Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce, National Trail School Foundation and the Preble County Development Partnership.

“I am excited to join the staff of the Preble County Development Partnership. This opportunity blends my passions for helping small businesses and my hometown communities,” Short said. “I will use my skills to help improve the growth of our community by providing access to information and resources they need to plan for a prosperous future.”

“We’re thrilled to have Perrica Short bring her talents and experience to the Preble County Development Partnership,” Sommer added. “She has served as Secretary of our Board of Trustees and has extensive knowledge of the PCDP mission and vision. Perrica will lead our small business services, including our Revolving Loan Fund programs, as well as focusing on our workforce attraction efforts.”

Short is a graduate of National Trail High School and Miami Valley Career Technology Center. She will begin her service with the PCDP on Jan. 2, 2024.

The mission of the Preble County Development Partnership is to advance, encourage, and promote the industrial, commercial and civic development of Preble County. The PCDP is dedicated to making sure that all local economic growth promotes the quality of life and opportunities for all Preble County communities.