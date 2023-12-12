Brookville downs trail, upsets Arcanum

Dominic King launches a three-point shot as Brady Lock leaps in an attempt to block the shot. Photos Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald Brendan Fisher gets fouled inside by Arcanum guard Landon Flatter. Braedan Smart scores during the first half. Jace Wood drives into the lane against Arcanum.

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville boys basketball team moved to 3-1 on the season after crunching National Trail 71-53 and then stunning a good Arcanum team 55-46.

Brookville rebounded from a poor fourth quarter Friday at Eaton to play a solid four quarters Saturday against the Arcanum Trojans to earn win number three on the season.

The Blue Devils led 17-11 after the first period as Brendan Fisher scored 10 of his 14 points in the frame. Jace Wood added five and Nathan Waggoner scored on a layup as the period came to an end.

In the second quarter Brookville scored only seven points and because of that the Trojans were able to rally and lead at the half 25-24.

However, in the third frame Jace Wood scored eight of the Blue Devils 12 markers and Brookville led 36-34 heading into the final frame.

“We had a breakdown in communication. It’s a simple switch out for us and we didn’t talk,” said Brookville coach Jeff Davidson. “Teams inevitably bang big shots when we don’t communicate. We had a seven or eight point lead and that is the time we have talk more than ever.”

In that fateful fourth stanza Arcanum did get the lead but Brookville rebounded and behind a huge three pointer by Cole Crabtree, a basket by Braedan Smart, a hoop by Fisher, six points by Dom King and six more by Wood, the Blue Devils pulled away for the win.

Arcanum, now 2-1 on the season, saw Landon Flatter lead the way with 15 points. Brady Lock added eight points. The Trojans shot 37 percent making 19 of 51 shots including five of 14 from three-point land. Arcanum was 3/8 from the foul line. The Trojans had 27 rebounds, 10 assists, eight steals, two blocks and 12 turnovers.

Brookville scoring and stats show the Blue Devils were 20 for 45 from the field including five for 15 behind the arc. Brookville was ten of twelve from the charity stripe. Brookville snagged 32 rebounds, had 12 assists, 11 steals, four blocked shots and 12 turnovers.

Individual stats show Jace Wood with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals. Brendan Fisher had 14 points. Dom King had eight points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and five steals. Cole Crabtree had five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Braedan Smart had four points, and three rebounds. Nathan Waggoner scored two points.

“We are learning and getting better at it a little bit,” Davidson said. “All-in-all outside of giving up some straight line drives to the basket, I thought we played pretty intense considering this is our third game of the week. The guys are just dragging. They are tired, but we made some big shots tonight against a really good team.

“They are tenacious on defense and make everything difficult,” Davidson added. “Down the stretch I was proud of the way we handled ourselves and got a layup out of it. We have stuff we have to work on, but we are moving in the right direction. These guys responded tonight and I am proud of them.”

Brookville jumped on National Trail on Dec. 5 to build an eight-point first quarter lead. That lead stretched to 20 points at the half in cruising past National Trail 71-53. The quarter scores show Brookville leading all the way 19-8; 38-18; 56-34; and the final of 71-53.

Trail was led in scoring by Tayden Blevins with 16, Logan Smith 11, and Kellen Laird 11.

Brookville scoring shows Jace Wood with 25 points and nine steals. Brendan Fisher added 12 points. Dom King had 12 points and six assists. Cole Crabtree added nine points and four steals. Braedan Smart tallied five points, three steals and three blocks. Bayne Boston scored two points. Colton Lawson had two points. Nathan Waggoner scored his first ever Varsity points with a two-point basket. Logan Lamb scored his first ever Varsity points making a basket for two points.

Ron Nunnari provided quotes from the coach for this story.