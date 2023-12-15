City gets funds for inclusive playground

BROOKVILLE — Council gave it’s OK for the city manager to accept the funding and move ahead with the construction and installation of an inclusive playground in Golden Gate Park, located at 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

Because the city didn’t receive the entire amount of funding requested, the playground was redesigned with plans to expand it in phases in the future.

City manager Sonja Keaton said she had submitted an application for a $200,000 Community Development Block grant, but CDBG officials only approved $75,000 toward the project.

Keaton also said she submitted an application to the Montgomery County Solid Waste District for a $87,500 grant, but only received $75,000.

Keaton explained the large amount of requests from communities for CDBG grant funds was the reason the city only received $75,000.

“A total of 23 CDBG applications were submitted this year requesting just shy of $2.2 million ($2,160,302),” Keaton said.

Keaton said CDGB officials were only able to provide funding “just shy of $925,000 ($924,887).”

Keaton said it was the same for the Montgomery County Solid Waste District.

“They, too, received a lot of applications this year. They received requests for more than $2 million, but only had around $900,000 to distribute,” Keaton said.

Keaton said she submitted the grant request to the Montgomery County Solid Waste District because the playground “included a lot of recycled plastic material.”

The original cost of the playground was $425,000 when it was first presented by Keaton to council last July.

Keaton indicated the plan is to install the playground in the area where the BMX track was removed.

But she said because the city didn’t receive as much funding as hoped, the playground was redesigned.

“I reached out to our contact with Midstates Recreation and she was able to redesign the inclusive playground to cut that project cost to $200,000, with the ability to add additional equipment and expand upon the playground in future years if we move forward with applying for grant assistance,” Keaton said.

Keaton said the two grants will pay for $150,000 of the cost for phase one of the project.

“Our commitment is $50,000,” Keaton said.

Keaton said phase one will consist of the construction of the “large piece of playground equipment.”

Keaton said the construction of a sidewalk will also be part of phase one.

Keaton explained the sidewalk, which will allow handicapped individuals to reach the playground, is a requirement in order to receive the CDBG funds.

Keaton noted the project could continue to expand over a three- to four-year period, depending on available funding.

“This playground allows children with disabilities the ability to participate and play with other children,” Keaton said last July.

According to literature provided to council by Keaton last July, “an accessible play area means that a child who uses a wheelchair can get into it. If it is inclusive, then the play activities have been selected and laid out in such a way that the child in the chair can engage with children of different abilities while they play.”

The National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability (NCHPAD), a public health practice and resource center on health promotion for people with disability, states

“an inclusive playground considers not just physical access, but also emotional, social, and psychological benefits of play. It encompasses the philosophy that children and adults of all abilities benefit immensely from being able to play and interact together.”

“I think this is needed in our community,” Keaton said of the playground.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].