Elks stampede past Thunderbolts

B.J. Hatcher scores inside during the first half against Centerville. Hatcher led Northmont with 18 points. Photos Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald Cedric Works scores on a jump shot during the second quarter. Da’lin Wilkins prepares to fire a pass over the lane and into the corner to set up a three-point attempt.

CLAYTON — Centerville’s 6-foot, 6-inch shooting guard Jonathan Powell, who has signed to attend Xavier University, scored 25 first half points Friday night to give the Elks a 43-20 halftime lead over Northmont.

Powell drained a pair of three-pointers in both the first and second quarters, scoring 14 in the first and 11 points in the second period as the Elks built a huge advantage at the half.

Centerville’s defense suffocated Northmont’s offense in the first quarter, with a blocked shot, a forced a turnover, two steals and intense pressure that resulted in the Thunderbolts missing six shots inside.

Eli Greenberg scored from beyond the arc in both of the opening periods to record 10 first half points and Braylon Newcomb also tallied a trey to contribute to the Elks’ lopsided 23 point advantage at the break.

The Elks would build a 66-33 lead by the end of the third quarter en route to posting a 75-43 victory.

Powell finished the game with 32 points scoring on 11 of 14 shots from the floor, including five of five from three-point range and converted five of nine free throws.

Greenberg tallied 13, Jamar Montgomery 12, and Baboucarr Njie had 10 points and led the Elks with eight rebounds.

B.J. Hatcher was the only Northmont player in double figures with 18 points. Da’lin Wilkins had nine rebounds. Centerville had 28 rebounds to Northmont’s 20.

With the win Centerville improved to 3-0 both overall and in Greater Western Ohio Conference play to remain in first place. Northmont fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the GWOC and sits in fifth place.

CEN 21 22 23 09 – 75

NMT 08 12 13 19 – 43

Centerville: Eli Greenberg 4-2-13, Jamar Montgomery 6-0-12, Cohen Ellis 1-0-3, Braylon Newcomb 1-0-3, Carter Gerhardstein 1-0-2, Baboucarr Njie 2-6-10, Jonathan Powell 11-5-32. Totals: 26-13-75.

Northmont: B.J. Hatcher 8-0-18, Victor Drummond 4-1-9, D.J. Williams 1-0-2, Da’lin Wilkins 1-1-3, Cedric Works 2-0-4, Javen Vaughn 2-0-4, Cameron Tyree 1-0-3. Totals: 19-2-43.

Three-point field goals: Centerville 10 (Powell 5, Greenberg 3, Ellis, Newcomb); Northmont 3 (Hatcher 2, Tyree).

Records: Centerville 3-0 (3-0), Northmont 3-2 (2-2).

Reach Ron Nunnari by email: [email protected].