Senior edition

The Preble County Council on Aging wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Thank you for making our 50th year wonderful. We can’t wait to see what next year holds including our expansion, each day we build with excitement and can’t wait for it to be completed and for you all to see it! Thank you for all your support in the past and all your support in the future. We appreciate each and everyone of you.

Get your calendars ready to make down these save the date events:

• PCCOA Annual Travel Show — Jan. 12, 2024 at 2 p.m.

• Don Vaughn Dessert Auction — March 28, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

• Solar Eclipse Party — April 8th, 2024 at 2 p.m.

• Annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner — April 10, 2024.

• Senior Day & Annual Meeting — May 14, 2024, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

• Annual Craft Bazaar — Nov. 9, 2024.

• Don Vaughn Dessert Auction — Nov. 26, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

• And more to come!

We also want you to know that we have Noah Back playing every other month starting in February in our Decade’s Diner. Please refer to our Facebook page for more details. We also have other music programs; such as Ethan Moles, will be playing on Jan. 3, and Richard Scott on Jan. 23, from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Come and enjoy the tuneful music while you eat your lunch; you won’t be disappointed.

For those of you that enjoy art classes, we have Paint the Towne come and offer a class once a month at the center on the 2nd Tuesday of each month starting at 9:30 a.m. If you prefer more active classes, we do offer Silver Sneakers, PiYo Fusion, and Drums Alive, see Facebook or our newsletter for more information on these classes.

Please note that “Lunch with Jake” has moved its day and name. It will now be held the first and third Wednesday of each month starting in January (except January will start on Jan. 17) and now will be called “Senior Team Six.” Anyone is welcome to come and eat lunch with the group, but it is highly encouraged for veterans and veteran spouses, as this is an opportunity for veterans to ask questions and get information about services available through the Veterans Administration while enjoying lunch in our diner. Often, Keith Carr, Executive Director of the Preble County Veterans Office, will attend and participate in lunch as well and available to talk to if needed.

We have a lot of things going on at the Senior Center and would invite anyone to come and check us out and see what we have to offer our seniors. Remember, when you don’t know, what you don’t know, and you aren’t sure where to find the answers, come and see us or give us a call. We can help! We do know in 2024, we want to offer more and more and more, so be looking for more in 2024!

Just a friendly reminder that the center will be closed on Dec. 21, for our Annual Christmas Basket delivery; Dec. 22, and Dec. 25, for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and lastly on Dec. 29, and Jan. 1, for New Year’s Eve and Day. 2024 is going to be here before we know it!

Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. If you are already a member, remember that memberships are valid Jan. 1, through Dec. 31, and you will need to renew now for 2024. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937- 456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146, or email [email protected].