A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE:Christmas happenings 1953

A full-page Merry Christmas greeting that appeared in the Brookville Star newspaper. Submitted photo

BROOKVILLE — In December 1953 Brookville Local School’s grades 1 and 2 presented their annual Christmas program at the school auditorium. It was a two part program; ‘The Doll’s Christmas Eve’ and ‘The Christmas Story.’ Tickets were 25ȼ.

Brookville Schools announced that school would be closed from December 23, 1953, until January 4, 1954.

Darlene Wysong twirled her baton on Santa’s Workshop presented by Rike’s on Tuesday, December 22, 1953 on WLW-D.

Macy’s Super E Store advertised Chase & Sanborn coffee for 89ȼ for a 1 pound tin. The R & C Market offered home-made sausage at 53ȼ lb. Steck’s Market offered a 5 pound bag of sugar for 49ȼ.

The James Theatre was showing ‘Cruisin Down the River,’ ‘Abbott & Costello Go To Mars’ and ‘Let’s Do It Again.’

Keener & Denlinger Sales advertised the Rocket Engine Oldsmobile for $2,305.62. Reboulet’s advertised men’s Arrow dress shirts at $3.95 to $4.85 each.

Realtor, Wm E. Tucker, was offering a home for sale on Walnut Street, with four rooms and bath, a full basement, water heater, laundry tubs, storm windows and doors for $10,500.

Brookville purchased its first city owned police cruiser from Vaniman Auto Sales through George Minnich, local station agency. Police Chief Frank Davis was the designated party to use this car.

On December 6, 1953, Marra Powell and Mark Shell appeared in the 7th annual Miami Valley Teachers Association Revue at the Dayton Art Institute. Both were students of Dick Wilson of the Becker-Wilson Studio in Brookville.

On Tuesday evening, December 22, 1953, the Brookville Blue Devils basketball team defeated the Phillipsburg Thunderbolts. It was a thrilling 56-53 overtime triumph.

Junior Cook scored 19 points and flipped a field goal and two free throws at the crucial moment. Also, Don DeVilbiss scored 17 points. This win dropped the undefeated Thunderbolts from the Montgomery County League lead.

