EACB performs holiday concert

The Eaton Area Community Band presented its annual holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 17, in the Eaton Community Schools Performing Arts Center. The 42-member group is directed by Tad Stewart, former Eaton director of bands and includes musicians from Preble County, Montgomery County, and the Richmond area, including 14 students from Eaton, Richmond, and National Trail High Schools. The band performed a variety of traditional and contemporary Christmas favorites to treat the audience, from “Angels We Have Heard on High” to “Secret Agent Santa.”