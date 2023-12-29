Devils down Dixie with balanced scoring

NEW LEBANON — Brookville exploded in the second quarter outscoring Dixie 19-10 and were never headed as they rolled to a 69-52 victory Dec. 23 over the host Dixie Greyhounds. The win improved Brookville to 5-2 overall. Dixie dropped to 4-2 on the season.

Dixie led the game by a point ten-nine heading into the second frame. The teams exchanged baskets early in the second quarter. Keegan Mehr made his only basket of the game midway through the second period to give Brookville a 15-14 lead.

Brookville parlayed that hoop into a run of 17-6 to end the first half. During the run Brookville got seven points from Dom King, a three-point hoop from Cole Crabtree, and baskets by Braedan Smart and Jace Wood. Smart and Wood each scored layups in the final five seconds of the first half. Brookville led 29-20 at the half.

The third quarter featured back and forth basketball between the two teams. Dixie would win the third frame by a single point, 18-17 to trail 46-38 after three periods of play. Kole Huffman had eight points for Dixie and Logan Miller added six markers in the period. Brookville got five points from Cole Crabtree as the Blue Devils showed good balanced scoring in the period, and in the game.

In the final stanza Brookville pulled away in the final half of the quarter to earn the 69-52 victory. The Blue Devils outscored Dixie 23-14 in the period. Huffman scored six points to lead the Greyhounds. Brookville saw Brendan Fisher tally ten points, Cole Crabtree five, and Dom King four points in the final eight minutes.

Scoring for Dixie shows the Greyhounds were led by Kole Huffman with 16 points and Ethan Morgan with 12. Other point-getters for the Hounds show Dillon Phillips with eight; Logan Miller six; Nate Emerick with four; and Austin Marker and Adam Flach with three points each. Dixie made 21 shots during the game including five from long distance. The Hounds were five of seven from the foul line.

Brookville stats show good balance with four players in double figures. Dominic King scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists, and had four steals. Brendan Fisher added 15 markers and four rebounds. Cole Crabtree scored 13 points and had three steals in the game. Jace Wood scored 11 points and snared six rebounds. Braedan Smart added eight points, three assists and two boards. Keegan Mehr had a basket but managed three steals and four assists. Coltin Lawson scored two points and nabbed five rebounds.

The Blue Devils were 26-58 shooting for 44.8 percent including 7 of 24 from behind the arc. Brookville made 10 of 16 free throws. The Devils grabbed 28 rebounds, had 15 assists, and ten steals.

After playing in the Franklin Monroe Tournament this past week Brookville will host Oakwood Friday night. Most Brookville boys and girls basketball games will be broadcast on the free internet radio website Brookvillesports.com.