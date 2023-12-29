GMVWA day one tournament results

Zach Lawson (National Trail) battles Danny Hoke (Graham Local) in the 215 pound weight class. Photos Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald Sam Norby (Brookville) locks up Jaxon Burcher of Indian Valley in a 215 pound match. Devin Jones (Northmont) pinned Gavin Jenkins (Newark) in 1:53 in a 190 pound match. Christian Moncrief (Northmont) scored an 8-6 decision in overtime against Cale Henry (Versailles). Caleb Risner (Eaton) battles Aiden Carpenter (Wayne) in the 120 pound weight class.

VANDALIA — The annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament is taking place Dec. 27-28 at Butler High School.

After the first day of the tournament Brookville is in 10th place (67 points) and Northmont 11th (61.5 points) in the large school division among 34 teams.

Preble Shawnee in in 10th place (56.5 points), Eaton 15th (43.5 points), National Trail 17th (39 points), and Tri-County North 33rd (0 points) in the small school division among 33 teams.

The following information is only about how local wrestlers in The Register-Herald coverage area fared.

1st Round Results

113 pounds: Beau Garrett (Preble Shawnee) pinned Danny O’Conner (Kenton Ridge) in 38 seconds.

120 pounds: Joey Franz (Springboro) pinned Connor Slentz (Northmont) in 3:44. Aaron Donaghey (West Clermont) 9-4 decision over Caleb Risner (Eaton).

126 pounds: Henry Pergram (Northmont) 9-5 decision over Evan Duff (Waynesville).

132 pounds: Loudon Maxwell (Butler) 13-9 decision over Colton Harris (Brookville).

138 pounds: Michael Kenney (Chaminade-Julienne) pinned Zach Laycox (Eaton) 1:48. Tanner Sampson (Brookville) pinned Joey Morris (Williamsburg) 0:27. Hayden Hughes (Graham Local) 20-4 technical fall over Matt Upp (Northmont).

144 pounds: Alex Richardson (Brookville) pinned Quinn Bostic (Troy Christian) 0:27. Landon McCargish (Northmont) pinned Shaan Oerther (St. Xavier) 1:10. Micah Thompson (Boyle County) pinned Charlie Million (Preble Shawnee) 1:07. Brayden Deem (Eaton) pinned Antonio Rodriguez (Covington Catholic) 0:48.

150 pounds: Trey Camp (Carroll) 11-9 decision over John Wright (Northmont). Ben Charles (Eaton) 10-8 decision over Nathan Brewster (Troy). Nathan Barnes (Big Walnut) pinned Hunter Delver (Preble Shawnee) 2:34. Luke Dolan (Brookville) pinned Cade Bergman (Versailles) 0:50.

157 pounds: Branson Esterline (Brookville) pinned Bryson Doran (Preble Shawnee) 1:52. Isaiah Clark (Delaware Hayes) 8-0 major decision over Henry Toschlog (National Trail). Elijah Thacker (Eaton) pinned Brogan O’Connor (Indian Valley) 5:40. Charlie Wendt (Northmont) pinned Brendan Brewer (Springfield) 0:58.

165 pounds: Dylan Cleary (Northmont) pinned Kylan Sturgeon (Scott) 2:54. Jacob Holland (Brookville) pinned Landon Cruz (Carroll) 0:17.

175 pounds: Drew Neidemire (Lima Shawnee) 16-9 decision over Dylan Jerdon (Eaton). Garrett Campbell (Preble Shawnee) 9-6 decision over Jayson Baker (Big Walnut). Lucas Horn (Brookville) pinned Deagan Fought (Hilliard Bradley) 1:26. Marcos Velasquez (Northmont) pinned Cristian Hernandez (Buford) 3:35.

190 pounds: Presley Stewart (Eaton) pinned Jonny Seibert (Walton Verona) 0:46. Riley Stevenson (Preble Shawnee) pinned Jayden Rutherford (Simon Kenton) 5:50.

215 pounds: No competitors.

285 pounds: James Baker (National Trail) pinned Evan Malowney (Kenton Ridge) 0:44. Charlie Henson (Northmont) pinned Montgomery Back (Tri-County North) 0:17. Paul McClure (Boyle County) pinned Alex Simpson (Preble Shawnee) 1:56.

2nd round

106: Alonzo Woody (Wilmington) pin Elijah Humphrey (Northmont) 2:28. Zane Russell (Wapakoneta) pin Sawyer Barnes (Tri-County North) 0:37. Hayden Jones (Brookville) pin Talon Sanderlyn (Boyle County) 0:46.

113: No competitors.

120: Zarrin Walton (Preble Shawnee) 10-4 decision over Lucas Merriman (W. Liberty-Salem).

126: Eli Hadden (Big Walnut) pin Henry Pergram (Northmont) 0:45.

132: Nolan Earles (Preble Shawnee) 18-2 technical fall over Keo Howard (Kenton Ridge). Phillip Hash (Bid. River Valley) pin Cameron Johnson (Northmont) 2:18.

138: Tanner Sampson (Brookville) 4-3 decision over Griffin Mininger (Big Walnut). Evan Carpenter (Ben. Logan) pin Zack Creager (National Trail) 1:13.

144: Brogan Tucker (Graham Local) pin Alex Richardson (Brookville) 1:15. Landon McCargish (Northmont) pin Austin Shafer (Del. St. John’s) 1:40. Brayden Deem (Eaton) 15-0 technical fall over Tim Sulfsted (Walton-Verona).

150: Ben Charles (Eaton) pin Kaleb Clark (Newark) 3:36. Luke Dolan (Brookville) pin Cameron Watkins (Jonathan Alder) 2:32.

157: P.J. Murphy (Reading) 11-1 major decision over Branson Esterline (Brookville). Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) 8-6 decision over Elijah Thacker (Eaton). Landen Weiss (Bellbrook) pin Charlie Wendt (Northmont) 1:17.

165: Aiden Butler (Great Crossing) pin Dylan Cleary (Northmont) 1:25. Bret Ballard (Tippecanoe) pin Jacob Holland (Brookville) 1:57. Keghan Pierce (Preble Shawnee) pin Gavin Vance (National Trail) 3:06.

175: Garrett Campbell (Preble Shawnee) 7-5 decision over Carson Hively (Waynesville). Kameron Larson (Ben. Logan) pin Lucas Horn (Brookville) 1:46. Marcos Velasquez (Northmont) pin Amon Dennis (Trotwood) 1:31.

190: Carter Bumgardner (Spr. Shawnee) pin Connor Wyatt (National Trail) 2:40. Presley Stewart (Eaton) pin Jack Collins (Williamsburg) 0:56. Cooper Frye (Del. Hayes) pin Riley Stevenson (Preble Shawnee) 5:49. Devin Jones (Northmont) pin Gavin Jenkins (Newark) 1:53.

215: Danny Hoke (Graham Local) pin Zach Lawson (National Trail) 3:24. Samuel Keilholz (Miamisburg) pin Chase Hoefler (Eaton) 1:52. Christian Moncrief (Northmont) 8-6 decision in overtime against Cale Henry (Versailles). Jaxson Burcher (Indian Valley) pin Sam Norby (Brookville) 3:28.

285: Jeffrey Clair (C-J) 11-4 decision over Trenton Brooks (Brookville). Wyatt Kaemerer (Graham Local) pin Braylen Witt (Eaton) 1:09. James Baker (National Trail) pin Elijah Adkins (Simon Kenton) 1:08. Jack Kellough (Big Walnut) by default over Charlie Henson (Northmont).

3rd Round

106: Hayden Jones (Brookville) pin Rayce Watson (Jonathan Alder) 0:44.

113: Brandon Day (Spr. Shawnee) 17-2 technical fall over Beau Garnett (Preble Shawnee).

120: Jasen Sheppeard (Springfield) pin Zarrin Walton (Preble Shawnee) 2:19.

126: No competitors

132: Kane Shawger (St. Xavier) pin Nolan Earles (Preble Shawnee) 1:00.

138: Tanner Sampson (Brookville) 8-6 decision over Khary McCall (Springboro).

144: Landon McCargish (Northmont) pin Jack Leonard (Big Walnut) 2:14. Max Weimer (Springboro) 10-7 decision over Brayden Deem (Eaton).

150: Malachi Johnson (Trotwood) by default over Ben Charles (Eaton). Luke Dolan (Brookville) 10-2 major decision over Gavin Nelson (Piqua).

157: No competitors.

165: Tristen Bryan (Indian Valley) pin Keghan Pierce (Preble Shawnee) 1:46.

175: Brandon Burchett (Fairdale) pin Garrett Campbell (Preble Shawnee) 3:24. Marcos Velasquez (Northmont) 17-1 technical fall over Harrison Smith (Covington Catholic).

190: Presley Stewart (Eaton) pin Colton Lemons (Miamisburg) 1:30. Devin Jones (Northmont) 11-10 decision over Ian Wagner (Hil. Bradley).

215: Luke Hyden (Walton-Verona) pin Christian Moncrief (Northmont) 1:55.

285: James Baker (National Trail) pin Jackson Brock (Butler) 4:28.

Quarterfinal

106: Hayden Jones (Brookville) 8-4 decision over Zane Russell (Wapakoneta).

113: No competitors.

120: No competitors.

126: No competitors.

132: No competitors.

138: Chase Vanderhorst (Covington) 15-0 technical fall over Tanner Sampson (Brookville).

144: Brogan Tucker (Graham Local) 21-2 technical fall over Landon McCargish (Northmont).

150: Luke Dolan (Brookville) pin Collin Isaac (Tippecanoe) 2:58.

157: No competitors.

165: No competitors.

175: Jack Hoffman (Springboro) pin Marcos Velasquez (Northmont) 3:08.

190: Connor McCloskey (Buford) pin Presley Stweart (Eaton) 0:59. Cooper Frye (Del. Hayes) pin Devin Jones (Northmont) 0:39.

215: No competitors.

285: Jeffrey Blair (C-J) pin James Baker (National Trail) 1:18.

Consolation round results are not included in this report.

Reach Ron Nunnari by email: [email protected].