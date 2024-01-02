ODOT issues weekly project update

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released its weekly construction update for the week ending Jan. 6.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Ohio 121, Ohio 122, Ohio 503 and Ohio 725 resurfacing — On Ohio 121 in New Paris; Ohio 122, in Gratis; Ohio 503, between Gratis and Factory Road, as well as through Lewisburg; and Ohio 725 in Camden and between Gratis and the Montgomery County line. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers during daytime hours of operation; however, work will be suspended during the winter months. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.

U.S. 127 intersection improvement — Construction of left-turn lanes and signalization at Ohio 725 (West Central Avenue) in the village of Camden, as well as access management along W. Central Avenue. Daily flagging operations will be in place on U.S. 127 North and South, between Bloomfield Street and South Street, from approximately 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Restrictions may also be in place on local streets, include Douglas and Bloomfield streets. All work is scheduled to be completed in May of 2024.

U.S. 127 bridge rehabilitation — At the structure over I-70. U.S. 127 is reduced to one lane in each direction, with traffic being maintained through the work zone. Intermittent, single-lane closures may be in effect on I-70 under the bridge as well. The first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed in late 2023, and all work will be completed in August 2024.