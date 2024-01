Crews from multiple area fire departments were called to a structure fire on Halderman Road between Ohio 503 and Quaker Trace Road on Thursday, Dec. 28. The West Alexandria Fire Department offered its gratitude to the departments who helped them battle the fire — Gratis, West Elkton, Gasper Township, Farmersville, Camden, and Lewisburg Fire Departments each sent tankers and additional staffing to help, according to a WAFD post on Facebook.

Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald