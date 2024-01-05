2024 to be historical year for Brookville

Brookville Finance Director Michelle Brandt presents the 2024 budget to council. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — All indications say the year 2024 will be a banner year for the city.

“The year 2023 seemed like old times where we saw an increase in income tax, motel tax, local government funds, zoning permits and especially interest on investment receipts in the general fund, which is allowing us to increase our 2023 unexpended balance which then becomes our 2024 beginning balance,” Brookville City Manager Sonja Keaton said.

“You will find during (finance director) Michelle’s (Brandt) 2024 budget presentation that she is projecting $4 million in income tax revenue, which is an increase of $500,000 from 2023’s budgeted income tax revenue,” Keaton continued.

“If we are successful in hitting that mark, which I’m confident we will, it will be the first time in history that Brookville receives $4 million in income tax receipts,” Keaton said.

Brandt agreed with Keaton’s assessment.

“As Sonja said, we are expecting $4 million in income tax,” Brandt said.

“Revenues in pretty much every fund are estimated on the low side. Expenses are estimated on the high side because you want to make sure there is enough to cover everything,” Brandt continued.

Brandt noted several expenditures will be made for the city’s various departments.

Brandt said funds will be spent to hire another full-time employee in the fire department.

“Part-time firefighters are getting harder to find which make scheduling shifts more difficult.,” Brandt said.

Brandt also pointed out she plans to place more funds in the fire department’s capital expense fund.

Brandt said in past years she has split money between the general fund and the department’s capital fund, the fund used to buy equipment for the department.

Brandt said after talking to Keaton and Brookville Fire Chief Ron Fletcher, she decided to place more funds in the fire department’s capital fund.

“With the aging fleet of our fire department, we think it would be a good idea to start putting more funds in the fire capital fund because we are receiving more revenue into our capital fund so we can prepare to purchase such necessary equipment as a new ambulance and eventually a new fire truck,” Brandt said.

Fletcher said the decision to place more money in the fire department’s capital fund was made after earlier plans developed for the purchase of future equipment were no longer viable.

“When we received the used ladder truck from Englewood, the plan was to own it for three years in order to qualify for a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grant that would be used to help pay for a new ladder truck,” Fletcher said.

“At the time we looked at doing that, a replacement ladder truck would cost our community about $1-1.1 million with FEMA picking up $750,000 of the cost,” Fletcher continued.

But Fletcher said that scenario changed.

“What we have experienced in the fall of 2023, the current federal administration raided the two funds that supply the AFG (The Assistance to Firefighters grant) and the SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant in the last two rounds. Of that money, roughly $26 million, was diverted to 11 or 12 of the largest cities in the country and everybody else got left out,” Fletcher said.

“Now that the fund for that grant has been raided for the first time in 20 years, we expect that to be a common thing. We don’t expect that situation with the AFG to change,” Fletcher continued.

Fletcher also noted the original plan was not viable because the cost of a new ladder truck has increased to nearly $2 million, and even if the AFG funds were available, the city would still only receive $750,000 toward the purchase of the vehicle.

“It’s not realistic for us to think we can still follow through with that plan,” Fletcher said.

Instead, Fletcher indicated he plans to maintain the department’s current vehicles.

“Some of the biggest cities in the country are doing just that,” Fletcher said.

“They’re backing off of buying new apparatus and putting their money into refurbishing their existing stock,” Fletcher continued.

Brandt said another large expense in the fire department’s capital fund is the partial upgrade to the radios for the fire department at a cost of about $90,000.

“The last time we had to lay out hundred of thousands of dollars for radios, we actually made the decision on the mobile radios that stay in our apparatus. We did not replace those the last time we replaced radios,” Fletcher said.

“So those radios inside the apparatus are not up-gradable in any way, shape or form. They are at the end of life and by mid-2024 if they are not flash upgraded, they will turn into bricks, so I have to do something with those,” Fletcher continued.

Fletcher noted he is looking at changing to the Ohio MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communication system).

Fletcher said he plans to take a more economical approach to all the vehicle radios that have to be replaced.

“It used to be it was a single Motorola radio, which is what worked on the systems and that’s what we had to have,” Fletcher advised.

But Fletcher said he has located a supplier who sells radios that work on the MARCS system that aren’t Motorola-based.

“I have looked for reliability and functionality, which are important to me, and I have looked at departments who have used non-Motorola products on MARCS,” Fletcher said.

“We have applied for a state fire marshals grant that may help us pay for a portion of the radio stuff we have to do and any money that possibly comes in for that,” Fletcher said.

Brandt noted another expenditure from fire department’s capital fund will go toward the purchase of a SUV to be used on medic calls instead of a fire truck.

Brandt noted some of the funds being placed in the fire department’s capital fund will come from the recently approved levy by Perry Township residents.

Brandt also noted expenditures are planned for the police department.

“For 2024, the police department would like to get back to the staffing level they had in 2018,” Brandt said.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a decent amount of part-time officers who worked a lot of hours and it’s becoming harder to find part-time officers,” Brandt explained.

“We just lost one of our part-time officers, so we are looking more at hiring full-time officers,” Brandt said.

Brandt also indicated funds are available to the police department to purchase a new cruiser.

Brandt said the service department expenditures will be higher this year.

“There is a 12.21 percent increase over 2023 appropriations. A lot of that is related to equipment the service department is requesting in 2024,” Brandt said.

Keaton noted the service department needs a new dump truck and a new pick-up truck.

“We need to replace a dump truck in the service department. What I think we will do is move one of the older dump trucks that is used strictly for gravel hauling and snow removal and put it at the wastewater treatment plant to haul the sludge. The current truck used to haul the sludge is on it’s last legs,” Keaton said.

Keaton said plans are to convert a 2013 pick-up truck to a lift gate truck.

“That is something we had put in the budget for 2023 is to purchase a new pick up, but we decided to use what we currently have. I’m hoping that stock becomes available because the cost of a new pick-up truck keeps increasing,” Keaton said.

Keaton added she is also looking for a good used pick-up truck on Govdeals.com, an online auction marketplace for government surplus items.

Brandt said the city also plans to purchase a mobile lift for the service department.

“The lift that is currently in the service garage has been there since the service garage was built,’ Brandt said, adding there’s been several issues with the mechanics of the equipment.

Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner said the current lift isn’t sufficient for the work that needs to be done to city vehicles.

“The current mobile lift will basically only lift a police cruiser. It can only lift a maximum of 7,500 pounds,” Letner said.

Letner also said because the lift is mobile, it can be transported to the fire station so the city’s mechanic can work on the vehicles inside the station.

Keaton thanked “city council, department heads and employees for leading Brookville through a successful 2023.”

“I want to reiterate to council that for 2024, just like 2023 and every other year, staff will continue to monitor revenues and expenditures and keep council updated,” Keaton said.

“Staff will continue to focus on economic development and bringing in more jobs to Brookville because that seems to be our bread and butter,” Keaton added.

